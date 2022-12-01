Gun found at Clemmons Middle School. False report of shooter at Parkland, elsewhere in NC

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confiscated a firearm from a student at Clemmons Middle School just before dismissal on Thursday, a day that also included several false reports around the state of school shootings, including one at Parkland High School.

There were no confirmed reports of school shootings, according to multiple media outlets. And no students or staff at Clemmons Middle were harmed or threatened, according to a message that Principal Sandra Hunter sent to parents.

At Clemmons Middle, a student at the school told a staff member that another student might have a weapon, according to Hunter’s message.

The school was placed on a "hold," meaning that students had to stay in their classrooms and clear the hallways until the student suspected of having the weapon was located.

"A search by the school resource officer did reveal a firearm. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office immediately confiscated the weapon," the message read.

The incident came about four hours after a phony call to 911 about a reported shooting at Parkland. It was one of a rash of calls about shootings at other schools, including Wilkes Central High School and Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

"While there was no shooting, or disturbance of any kind on campus, law enforcement responded appropriately," according to a statement from Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. "Campus was canvassed by school leaders and law enforcement out of extra precaution. All students and staff are safe and there was no incident at Parkland."

The school day resumed as normal. The school district contacted Parkland families about the false report, Campbell said.

"WS/FCS is thankful to our law enforcement partners for their quick response and will cooperate fully with law enforcement as they work to find out who is responsible for the call. The district will support all efforts to hold those individuals accountable as this type of disruption to the school, disruption to the important work of law enforcement and first responders, along with the undue stress for those involved, is unacceptable," he said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a statement that the sheriff's office responds to every call with urgency.

"We take every threat seriously and investigate it to determine its credibility — our students and our educators are too valuable to handle it any other way. We are obligated and committed to serving and protecting our community, particularly its most vulnerable resource — our children.”

He encouraged students and parents to report any suspicious activity or threats directly to law enforcement and not share on social media because it is difficult to trace the original source.

Calls were also reported in a number of locations in eastern North Carolina, including Cumberland, Craven and Beaufort counties, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news- gathering partner of the Journal.