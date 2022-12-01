 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confiscated a firearm from a student at Clemmons Middle School just before dismissal on Thursday.

A student at the school told a staff member that another student may have a weapon, according to a message that Principal Sandra Hunter sent to parents. 

The school was placed on a "hold," meaning that students had to stay in their classrooms and clear the hallways until the student was located. 

"A search by the school resource officer did reveal a firearm. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office immediately confiscated the weapon," the message read. 

No students or staff were threatened or harmed, according to the message.

The firearm was confiscated on a day that law enforcement around the state were responding to false reports of school shootings. One such phony call to 911 concerned a reported shooting at Parkland High School. All reports of shooting incidents were false, according to multiple media outlets.

