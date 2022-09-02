Gunfire erupts near a school bus in Winston-Salem

Gunfire erupted Thursday near a school bus in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Shots were fired at the intersection of Waterbury and Glascoe streets.

When the bus driver initially heard the gunfire, she ordered the students who were getting off the bus to get back on that vehicle, said Chris Runge, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The driver then told the students to get down, and she drove away from the area, Runge said. At the time, nine students who attend Glenn High School were passengers on the bus.

The school district alerted parents about the incident, Runge said.

The school bus was not damaged, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers are searching for suspects, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

"The investigation is active and ongoing," Boyd said.