Guy Johnson, the son of Maya Angelou, has died in Oakland, Calif. at the age of 77

"We look forward to making the first award this fall," WFU said.

In Thursday's Founders’ Day Convocation, Wake Forest honored Maya Angelou's legacy and celebrated the newly released quarter graced with her image, the university said.

The artist-in-residence program will bring a celebrated artist — some who combine achievement in the arts and a commitment to improving the human condition — to campus to work with students and faculty, the Winston-Salem Journal has reported.

In 1982, Angelou was named as the university's first Reynolds Professor of American Studies and held that faculty post until her death in May 2014. She was 86.

"The significance and beauty of this award is that it honors the life and life's work of my mother while inspiring artists who have demonstrated a powerful commitment to uplifting humanity through exercising virtues she lived by: courage, creativity, hope, tolerance and social activism," Johnson said in April 2021.

"To honor her legacy, we must look upon ourselves and ask what are we doing to improve the human condition," Johnson said.

A Wake Forest residence hall that opened in 2017 was named for Angelou.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.