Guy Johnson, the son of Maya Angelou, has died in Oakland, Calif. at the age of 77

Guy Johnson, the son of Maya Angelou, a renowned poet, writer, scholar and civil rights activist, died Wednesday at his home in Oakland, Calif. Johnson was 77.
He was a writer and former government employee.
On Maya Angelou's Facebook page, her family posted a message about Johnson's death.
"Mr. Guy Johnson, the son of the late Maya Angelou, passed away peacefully at his home this morning in Oakland, Calif.," the message said. "Arrangements will be made and announced in the coming days.
"We ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time," the message said. "Thank you for your prayers and words of comfort and strength."
The family didn't mention Johnson's cause of death.
In April 2021, Johnson was working with Wake Forest University when it announced the establishment of a new artist-in residence program to honor Angelou.
"We are saddened by the loss of Maya Angelou's son, Guy Johnson, and send our sincere condolences to his family," Wake Forest University said Thursday in a statement. "Mr. Johnson was a good friend to Wake Forest and recently worked with the university to establish the Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence Award to honor his mother’s legacy, celebrate exceptional artists and inspire future generations of Wake Forest students.
"We look forward to making the first award this fall," WFU said.
In Thursday's Founders’ Day Convocation, Wake Forest honored Maya Angelou's legacy and celebrated the newly released quarter graced with her image, the university said.
The artist-in-residence program will bring a celebrated artist — some who combine achievement in the arts and a commitment to improving the human condition — to campus to work with students and faculty, the Winston-Salem Journal has reported.
In 1982, Angelou was named as the university's first Reynolds Professor of American Studies and held that faculty post until her death in May 2014. She was 86.
"The significance and beauty of this award is that it honors the life and life's work of my mother while inspiring artists who have demonstrated a powerful commitment to uplifting humanity through exercising virtues she lived by: courage, creativity, hope, tolerance and social activism," Johnson said in April 2021.
"To honor her legacy, we must look upon ourselves and ask what are we doing to improve the human condition," Johnson said.
A Wake Forest residence hall that opened in 2017 was named for Angelou.
