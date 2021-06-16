Hanes Park public access will be limited in coming school year

Last month, as the Reynolds High School track team was practicing after school in Hanes Park, a woman wearing headphones ran through a field where athletes were hurling the discus and heaving the shot put, then onto the track, grabbing an open lane next to a crew of Demon runners practicing the hurdles.
She wasn't dinged by a discus or clipped by a runner, but the incident was emblematic of the issues that Wiley Middle School and Reynolds athletes face when they use the park.
On Monday, as the Reynolds football team went through an off-season workout, a man with a gun fled to the park and began shooting at police. Though the shootout could have happened at a number of school athletic fields around the district, it was another example of how the public's open access to the park can impact Reynolds' and Wiley's sports teams.
A gift of the Hanes family in 1919, the city-owned park may be used for the schools' athletic teams under a 1999 agreement.
The public's use of the track while the schools are practicing has created enough problems that school system officials recently met with the city to come up with solutions.
Beginning next school year, the schools will get exclusive use of the track and the surrounding athletic fields during scheduled practice hours to reduce potential conflicts. In general, those practice hours will run from about 2:30 to 7 p.m., according to Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent for operations for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Meanwhile, the city says it will be more diligent about keeping the public off the track and fields by putting up bigger signs, notifying neighbors about the restrictive hours and posting a park ranger at the park during some of the practices.
"The enforcement of rules may be stronger," said William Royston, the director of parks and recreation for the city. "There have been instances where citizens refuse to get out of the way. It causes issues. A lot of people are respectful, but there are some who may not be."
The impending fix is one of many that the school system would like to see at the park to make life easier for the student athletes at Reynolds who spread out to various parks and fields across the city for practices or games because facilities at Hanes Park are either lacking or inadequate.
A point of discussion between the school system and city for years, the shared use of the park has been getting renewed attention over the last few months due, in part, to the arrival of new Superintendent Tricia McManus.
As she has learned about the district since becoming superintendent in February, McManus said she was made aware of how the lack of on-campus athletic facilities can lead to some students not trying out for sports because they don't have transportation.
There are teams at schools across the district that have to leave campus for practice and games, but no school has more teams doing so than Reynolds, McManus said.
"There should be a standard set for every school. If some schools are not meeting a minimum standard, we need to fix that so every student can have a quality environment," she said.
The track presents a particular challenge. The infield includes six clay tennis courts, the Joe White Tennis Center and restrooms with a door that opens dangerously close to a turn in the track. Because the buildings obscure the sight-lines, Reynolds cannot hold home track meets, said Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations for the school district.
"When you look at it through an equity lens, it's really challenging for our student athletes because you can't run a home meet," Walker told the school board last month.
The school district also is concerned about a new phase of improvements to the park using bond money approved by voters in 2014.
Earlier this year, the city sent out a request for bids for improvements that did not include moving the tennis courts and tennis center from the infield, as shown in a previous design.
The improvements described in that bid surprised school officials, who were counting on those facilities being built in another part of the park.
"We felt it didn't necessarily serve our student athletes," Walker said.
Walker has since learned that a flood study indicated that the courts need to stay in the infield and cannot be moved.
The new phase of improvements will include resurfacing the hard-surface tennis courts. The tennis teams at Reynolds historically use those courts, but they now practice at Miller Park because of cracks and holes in the courts at Hanes Park that make them dangerous.
Walker, McManus and other school officials say they will continue to meet with the city to advocate for the students at Wiley and Reynolds and improve what has been a bit of a disconnect between the city and school system on park improvements.
During the first round of bond-funded improvements, the city built a softball field that Reynolds uses. However, the dirt the city bought and spread on the infield was like "quicksand," making the field unusable. The school spent $15,000 putting down new dirt.
The school system needs to reinforce to the city that it has certain expectations when it comes to the athletic facilities at the park, McManus said.
"I want us to be on the same page and rally around what's best for kids, the kids at Reynolds and Wiley and the kids in the community as well," McManus said. "This cannot be about adults. It has to be about what is good for kids."
336-727-7420