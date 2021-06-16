Hanes Park public access will be limited in coming school year

Meanwhile, the city says it will be more diligent about keeping the public off the track and fields by putting up bigger signs, notifying neighbors about the restrictive hours and posting a park ranger at the park during some of the practices.

"The enforcement of rules may be stronger," said William Royston, the director of parks and recreation for the city. "There have been instances where citizens refuse to get out of the way. It causes issues. A lot of people are respectful, but there are some who may not be."

The impending fix is one of many that the school system would like to see at the park to make life easier for the student athletes at Reynolds who spread out to various parks and fields across the city for practices or games because facilities at Hanes Park are either lacking or inadequate.

A point of discussion between the school system and city for years, the shared use of the park has been getting renewed attention over the last few months due, in part, to the arrival of new Superintendent Tricia McManus.

As she has learned about the district since becoming superintendent in February, McManus said she was made aware of how the lack of on-campus athletic facilities can lead to some students not trying out for sports because they don't have transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}