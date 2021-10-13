Here's where Winston-Salem's new Brunson Elementary could go

A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education recommended the school district spend $2.2 million for a new Brunson Elementary School at 1201 N. Patterson Ave., the former site of a Thomasville Furniture plant.

The recommendation from the Buildings and Grounds committee on Tuesday is a significant step toward completing one of the major projects in the $350 million bond referendum that voters approved. Built in 1960, the current Brunson sits in a floodplain.

The school board will vote Oct. 28 whether to buy 10.4 acres from Castle Rock Holdings. If the sale is approved, the school district hopes to break ground in the fall of 2022 and open the school for students in August 2024, said Colon Moore, the director of facility planning and construction for the school system.

The site will need some environmental remediation because of contaminated soil, a common challenge on former industrial sites, Moore said. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has accepted the site into its brownfields program, which works with prospective developers to redevelop sites that remain idle because of possible environmental issues.

