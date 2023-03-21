The school district wanted to hear from local middle-schoolers, and boy, did they.

At a forum on Tuesday, two students from each of the district's middle schools gathered with members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education to talk about some of their concerns.

Before the forum began, Superintendent Tricia McManus told them: "No shyness today."

That wound up not being an issue.

The middle schoolers talked frankly about a range of issues that impact their school experience including homophobic and racial slurs, limited lunch options, inequitable facilities and equipment, teacher turnover, school safety, school discipline and an over-reliance on technology in the classroom that leaves students feeling less engaged.

While the school district hears regularly from high-schoolers on a 50-student advisory committee known as the "Superintendent's Circle," McManus said she wanted to hear directly from middle-schoolers.

"I am a proponent of student voice," said McManus, whose former school district in Florida had regular student forums. "We have to do more with it."

Seanna Stanback, an eighth-grader at Walkertown Middle School, said she appreciated the chance to talk to school leaders.

"The way that they had school is very, very different than how we have school, so it's important that they hear from us," Seanna said. "Even though we do a little survey online, a conversation is a much better way to help them understand, to kind of see where we're coming from because there's a lot of things that go on that doesn't get to them."

The students broke into small groups with individual school board members and spent about 40 minutes talking about some of their concerns. One student in board member Trevonia Brown-Gaither's group said she hoped schools could create a group where students who feel different could find support.

Brown-Gaither told the girl that when she was a teacher, she used to tell kids that they're not different but unique. "And that's spelled 'you-nique,'" Brown-Gaither said.

Some students told board member Sabrina Coone that they don't feel safe in their schools and asked about the use of metal detectors. A few students from Walkertown Middle told her that "Say Something," the reporting system that allows students to anonymously pass along tips related to school safety, frequently backfires.

The students who are being reported are often able to figure out who passed along the tip, putting the tipster at risk. As a result, some students don't trust "Say Something," the students said.

After the small group discussion, all the students moved into the auditorium where the school board meets and presented six questions to the board. The questions didn't result in any board action but it did allow the board and McManus to provide the students with information.

Two of the questions centered on school discipline and the notion that some students aren't being held accountable for behavior. The school board approved a new code of conduct for this school year that emphasizes addressing and changing disruptive behavior over punishment. The policy change has led to a belief in some quarters that students aren't being held accountable.

Board member Robert Barr told the students that some of the ways that behavior is being addressed may not always be visible, leading them to think that no one is being held accountable.

"Our code of conduct is new, and as a board, we're working and talking and making sure we get all the kinks out," Barr said.

McManus added that each classroom should have a set of expectations.

"In the classrooms where I've been in where I see (disruptive) behaviors, sometimes there is a lack of clarity on the expectations," she said.

Board member Leah Crowley said the group of middle schoolers that she talked with suggested incentivizing good behavior with such things as letting them pick their lunchroom seat.

"We talked about looking at the root causes of some of these behaviors," said Crowley, adding that one student suggested having a student-led forum on mental health.

Seanna, representing Walkertown Middle, brought up the issue of teachers relying too much on Chromebooks and other technology in the classroom at the expense of face-to-face learning, which fosters collaboration and relationships.

McManus noted each of the students' concerns and said she hopes to find ways to address them. In the meantime, she'd like for students to be able to talk to some of their school administrators about the issues they brought up Tuesday.

"It could lead to great change," she said.

The school board members said they enjoyed hearing from students.

Board chairwoman Deanna Kaplan said the forum was a reminder that "we have a lot of work to do on this board."