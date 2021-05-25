Hours after parade, Jefferson Middle School teacher dies

"When students know you care, they care for you,” O’Neal said. “That’s who John Augustine is.”

Eliza Cordray, a sixth-grader, credited Augustine with helping her understand the phases of the moon.

“He’s always happy and funny and makes things entertaining,” she said.

She came to the parade with her mother, Sunny, a Spanish teacher at Jefferson. She called Augustine a "kid-magnet."

An Army veteran, Augustine loved challenges. His brother, Paul, said that when Augustine was a teenager, he was determined to walk on his hands for 50 yards faster than anyone in the world.

In pursuit of that Guinness World Record, he walked on his hands for a mile every day for a month, a routine that took about five hours. Though Augustine finished five seconds shy of the record, his brother Paul never forgot his doggedness.

Paul Augustine said his brother, a science teacher, used such things as marshmallow guns and trebuchets, a type of catapult most associated with Medieval warfare, to teach kids.

He also built a greenhouse outside his pod at the school that O’Neal said will be his legacy.