Hours after parade, Jefferson Middle School teacher dies

On Monday, John Augustine was not feeling well, the effects of an aggressive cancer that had ravaged the body of this once-fit man.
Still, with the help of his family, he shuffled to the front yard of his Lewisville home, and eased into a lawn chair under the shade of a plum tree.
Despite the brutal heat, he needed to be there, to see his colleagues at Jefferson Middle School, who left shortly after the final bell to parade in front of his house with balloons and best wishes.
Some staff members wiped away tears as Augustine, in a near-whisper, told them: "I love you."
Turns out, Augustine was also telling them goodbye.
Several hours after the parade, Augustine, a longtime science teacher at Jefferson Middle, died surrounded by family, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Nannery said Tuesday morning.
Augustine had been on medical leave since March after learning he had cancer.
Months earlier, Augustine's teachers had voted him their school's Teacher of the Year.
At the parade on Monday, people who knew Augustine described a dedicated and innovative teacher.
Principal Shane O'Neal said Augustine tutored kids on weekends and evenings.
"When students know you care, they care for you,” O’Neal said. “That’s who John Augustine is.”
Eliza Cordray, a sixth-grader, credited Augustine with helping her understand the phases of the moon.
“He’s always happy and funny and makes things entertaining,” she said.
She came to the parade with her mother, Sunny, a Spanish teacher at Jefferson. She called Augustine a "kid-magnet."
An Army veteran, Augustine loved challenges. His brother, Paul, said that when Augustine was a teenager, he was determined to walk on his hands for 50 yards faster than anyone in the world.
In pursuit of that Guinness World Record, he walked on his hands for a mile every day for a month, a routine that took about five hours. Though Augustine finished five seconds shy of the record, his brother Paul never forgot his doggedness.
Paul Augustine said his brother, a science teacher, used such things as marshmallow guns and trebuchets, a type of catapult most associated with Medieval warfare, to teach kids.
He also built a greenhouse outside his pod at the school that O’Neal said will be his legacy.
Augustine asked O'Neal about the greenhouse when the two men visited last week.
He asked who would take care of it, and O'Neal assured him that his gift to the school would be well-cared for.
"I did the best I could at Jefferson," Augustine told the 20 or so Jefferson staff members on Monday. "I'm glad I worked there."
