How should local schools spend $215 million? Community asked to weigh in

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants input from the community on how to spend $215 million in federal money.

The school district has two large pots of money from two different relief acts. The first influx of money, $66 million, comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that passed in December, while the second, $146 million, is from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

The school district has some latitude in how to spend this money, known as Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER, but it must follow some broad guidelines.

"All of this funding is supposed to be in direct response to the impact of COVID on our students. That's the overall goal of the funds," Superintendent Tricia McManus told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners last week at the school system's budget presentation.

Some areas where the money can be spent include technology, mental health services, summer learning programs and other programs to address learning loss, air quality and other improvements to facilities that can prevent transmission of viruses. The money may also be used to prepare the district for future closures.

The first pot of money must be used by September 2023, and the second pot by September 2024.