How should local schools spend $215 million? Community asked to weigh in

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants input from the community on how to spend $215 million in federal money.
The school district has two large pots of money from two different relief acts. The first influx of money, $66 million, comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that passed in December, while the second, $146 million, is from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
The school district has some latitude in how to spend this money, known as Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER, but it must follow some broad guidelines.
"All of this funding is supposed to be in direct response to the impact of COVID on our students. That's the overall goal of the funds," Superintendent Tricia McManus told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners last week at the school system's budget presentation.
Some areas where the money can be spent include technology, mental health services, summer learning programs and other programs to address learning loss, air quality and other improvements to facilities that can prevent transmission of viruses. The money may also be used to prepare the district for future closures.
The first pot of money must be used by September 2023, and the second pot by September 2024.
School leaders have begun meeting with community stakeholders, including a ministers' group, to get their feedback. There will be three virtual town halls beginning this week — Thursday at noon on Facebook Live and Channel 2 and May 27 at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and Channel 2. In addition, there will be a Spanish-language town hall on those same platforms on May 26 at 5:30 p.m.
The district wants to be deliberate in how it uses the money, choosing projects that can be sustained and lead to results, McManus said. It can't, for example, spend money on hiring more teachers, because the funding is going away in three years.
"People think $200 million and their eyes get wide and they think, 'Let's go out there and do these things.' But we need to stick to what is proven, what research shows actually works in schools if we do it well," McManus said. "Even though innovation is great, and we want to innovate, we need to make sure we do things that lead to better results."
Once the district collects community feedback, it will present a budget to the school board on June 1.
The district's spending plan must also be submitted for approval to the state.
One area that is expected to get a lot of attention is the loss of learning associated with online learning. Most middle- and high-school students spent at least half the year learning on computer devices from their home.
"The pandemic did not cause the achievement gap, but it did exacerbate it," McManus told the commissioners.
