How will schools decide on reopening? Winston-Salem/Forsyth puts focus on daily COVID-19 case totals, positive test rates

The recent uptick in daily COVID-19 cases and positive test rates in Forsyth County hasn't put into jeopardy the planned Nov. 2 return to in-class learning for elementary students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
However, the numbers bring the county Board of Education closer to a potential discussion about whether to delay the re-start.
On Oct. 1, the board approved a staggered return to school using a hybrid plan that mixes remote and online learning, with the first wave of elementary students set to return as soon as Nov. 2.
On Tuesday, the board voted to base its reopening recommendations primarily on two core indicators from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Forsyth's positivity rate of COVID-19 tests and the number of new cases per 100,000 individuals.
By comparison, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring since mid-March five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each CDC data set would be measured over a 14-day period that ends on a Saturday to line up with weekly surveillance reports from the county Department of Public Health. The most recent 14-day period covers Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.
The school board said Wednesday that county public health officials "have highly recommended using these metrics as guidance for deciding about school reopening."
Under this guidance, should Forsyth enter the range that the CDC calls "higher" or "highest risk," then the board's special COVID-19 committee would revisit in-person learning options.
On the positivity rate measuring stick, higher risk is between 8% and 10% of tests returning positive results, and highest risk above 10%.
For the new cases per 100,000 individuals, higher risk is between 50 to 199, and highest risk is 100 and above.
The surveillance reports are drawn from state N.C. Department of Health and Human Services daily data reports.
For example, according to the chart on the WS/FCS website, the daily positivity test rate in Forsyth ranged between 3% and 9% during the latest 14-day reporting period for a linear measurement of 6%.
A linear measurement is the distance between the two given points or objects.
Meanwhile, the new cases per 100,000 individuals have ranged between 10 and 59 during the same reporting period. That represented a linear measurement of about 42.
The daily WS/FCS chart data doesn't match up with DHHS reports on some days. DHHS has had issues recently with underreporting of COVID-19 data on one day leading to the spillover of the data into the next day's totals.
Since Saturday, the daily case totals reported by DHHS for Forsyth have been 25 on Sunday, 60 on Monday and 71 on Tuesday.
Superintendent Angela Hairston said after the Oct. 1 meeting that she and some of her staff visited with public health officials, who recommended the district look at the two core CDC indicators.
The guidelines call for school districts to take mitigating measures, such as mask-wearing and contact tracing, and tighten them up based on what risk zone they fall into.
The incidence rate and the percent positive rate will be posted on the “Our Safe Return” page of the district website.
The special COVID-19 committee is slated to meet every two weeks — before each phase of student return according to the reopening plan — to evaluate the metrics and determine if reopening can continue.
The next virtual meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday and can be viewed on cable channel 2 for Spectrum customers or on the WS/FCS website.
Any changes to the reopening plan/dates would be communicated to families as soon as possible, the board said.
The website also contains a dashboard outlining reported COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
Journal reporter Lisa O'Donnell contributed to this article.
