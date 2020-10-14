How will schools decide on reopening? Winston-Salem/Forsyth puts focus on daily COVID-19 case totals, positive test rates

The daily WS/FCS chart data doesn't match up with DHHS reports on some days. DHHS has had issues recently with underreporting of COVID-19 data on one day leading to the spillover of the data into the next day's totals.

Since Saturday, the daily case totals reported by DHHS for Forsyth have been 25 on Sunday, 60 on Monday and 71 on Tuesday.

Superintendent Angela Hairston said after the Oct. 1 meeting that she and some of her staff visited with public health officials, who recommended the district look at the two core CDC indicators.

The guidelines call for school districts to take mitigating measures, such as mask-wearing and contact tracing, and tighten them up based on what risk zone they fall into.

The incidence rate and the percent positive rate will be posted on the “Our Safe Return” page of the district website.

The special COVID-19 committee is slated to meet every two weeks — before each phase of student return according to the reopening plan — to evaluate the metrics and determine if reopening can continue.

The next virtual meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday and can be viewed on cable channel 2 for Spectrum customers or on the WS/FCS website.