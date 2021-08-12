Hundreds of kids will start the school year with new backpacks courtesy of the Winston-Salem Police Department

Danyelle Collins can't wait to romp around on the playground at Easton Elementary School in a few weeks.

When it's time to pull out her pencil and notebook to write numbers and letters, the kindergartner will be ready for that, too, thanks to a donation from the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation at its fifth annual school supply giveaway.

The police department gave away about 1,400 backpacks at five different locations across the city yesterday, with stops at the Winston-Salem Mutual Building, Reynolds Commons on Yadkinville Road, South Fork and Easton elementary schools and Atkins High School.

Each backpack was filled with five notebooks and a pencil. In addition, police officers gave out books and ice pops and volunteers handed out snack bags.

"This helps some of the lower-income families buy everything they need," said Danny Collins, Danyelle's father.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant Police Chief Natoshia Miles said there were large crowds at every stop.

"Obviously, there's a need. We know that some families are not as fortunate as others, so we take pride in taking one thing off families," she said. "It's one more thing they don't have to worry about."