Hundreds of kids will start the school year with new backpacks courtesy of the Winston-Salem Police Department

Danyelle Collins can't wait to romp around on the playground at Easton Elementary School in a few weeks.
When it's time to pull out her pencil and notebook to write numbers and letters, the kindergartner will be ready for that, too, thanks to a donation from the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation at its fifth annual school supply giveaway.
The police department gave away about 1,400 backpacks at five different locations across the city yesterday, with stops at the Winston-Salem Mutual Building, Reynolds Commons on Yadkinville Road, South Fork and Easton elementary schools and Atkins High School.
Each backpack was filled with five notebooks and a pencil. In addition, police officers gave out books and ice pops and volunteers handed out snack bags.
"This helps some of the lower-income families buy everything they need," said Danny Collins, Danyelle's father.
Assistant Police Chief Natoshia Miles said there were large crowds at every stop.
"Obviously, there's a need. We know that some families are not as fortunate as others, so we take pride in taking one thing off families," she said. "It's one more thing they don't have to worry about."
About six interns with the police department were among the folks handing out the supplies, said Sgt. T.A. Day.
"It's good for them to see how important it is to be in the community," he said.
There are two other school-supply giveaways before the start of school on Aug. 23.
The Kyndall Project will have its sixth annual Back to School Jam on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mount Zion Place. It will include backpack giveaways, free food and games. Masks are required.
Enough is Enough Winston-Salem, a community organization committed to ending violence; Donald Littlejohn and Ceasar Lee will give away 300 stocked backpacks on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. at Winston Lake shelter No. 3. There will be a DJ, bounce house and pizza.
336-727-7420