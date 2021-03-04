Hybrid high school graduations under consideration for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is considering hybrid or virtual graduation ceremonies even as it is having success in reopening its schools.
Schools superintendent Tricia McManus has raised the hybrid option — likely consisting of a smaller, face-to-face outdoor ceremony — with the county Board of Education, spokesman Brent Campbell said Thursday.
Until the pandemic arrived in March 2020, WS/FCS schools held graduation either at Joel Coliseum or on their campus.
"Obviously, we need to remain in keeping with any state capacity orders," Campbell said. Outdoor venues can have up to 30% of seating capacity as of Feb. 26.
"We do not foresee large gatherings at this time, but are looking to do something more in line with the traditional ceremony," Campbell said.
"While we do not think they will look the same as a traditional year, we are currently weighing options for how a smaller, face-to face, outdoor ceremony may look.
"We plan to discuss some of the options with the board at Tuesday’s work session," he said.
Until the larger county schools began using Joel Coliseum, graduations typically were held at football stadiums.
Campbell said "certainly using (football) stadiums is on the table."
"This year has been unusual enough; we want this to be as special as it can safely be."
Hybrid support
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said during his weekly COVID-19 update that he would recommend either a hybrid or virtual graduation ceremony.
Ohl said that while reopening schools has gone smoothly so far, "we can't just forget we're still in a pandemic."
Ohl said he advises individuals, even those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue wearing a mask in public. He said the statewide mask mandate is likely to remain in place through at least the end of the year.
The state House approved two Republican-sponsored bills Wednesday that would allow some athletic venues to expand attendance to 50% of their seating capacity.
Those would include venues that could be used for high school graduations.
House Bill 128, a statewide public bill, passed by a 77-42 margin with the support of eight Democrats.
House Bill 118, a local bill affecting 14 counties including Davidson in the Triad, was approved by a 74-45 vote with five Democrats agreeing. A local bill cannot be vetoed by the governor.
The bills were sent to the Senate for consideration.
HB128 is the broader of the two legislations in that it goes beyond athletic contests to include graduation and commencement ceremonies, and other outdoor extracurricular events.
The bill would allow up to 50% seating and no less than 30%. For facilities that don’t have a stated attendance capacity, the limit would be 14 spectators per 1,000 square feet.
By comparison, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 195 on Feb. 24 set outdoor settings at 30% of capacity, but no longer with a 100-person cap.
Indoor venues with more than 5,000 seats can open at 15% capacity, which affects many college and professional sports facilities in the state, such as the Joel Coliseum, Greensboro Coliseum, Smith Center in Chapel Hill, PNC Arena in Raleigh and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
K-12 testing
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it is expanding access to COVID-19 rapid testing in K-12 public schools.
Tests will be available at no cost to all Local Education Agencies and charter schools for students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms, and to screen staff.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends diagnostic and screening testing as an additional prevention measure to the essential mitigation strategies of mask use and physical distancing, among others, which aligns with DHHS’s StrongSchoolNC guidance.
The expansion comes after DHHS conducted a pilot for COVID-19 testing with 17 public school districts and 11 charter schools from December through February.
"Layering mitigation efforts is essential to reduce the spread of the virus as we re-open our schools," Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer, said in a statement.
Testing is not required for schools to provide in-person instruction.
The school districts and charter schools have the option of testing all individuals, including students, their families and school staff, who are symptomatic or had known exposure to a confirmed positive case.
Or they can conduct weekly screening of all adults, including teachers and staff.
Cone vaccinations
Cone Health will begin providing vaccination appointments to frontline essential workers at 10 a.m. Friday at conehealth.com/vaccine. Individuals are not required to remain in their home county or state to be vaccinated.
Those without internet access or email accounts can call (336) 890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays for personal assistance.
Cone said it will offer as many appointments as possible based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. Those eligible for vaccination are encouraged to join Cone's vaccine appointments notification list at the same website link.
Cone said it no longer is maintaining a vaccine appointments waitlist.
