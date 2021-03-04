Hybrid high school graduations under consideration for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

The bills were sent to the Senate for consideration.

HB128 is the broader of the two legislations in that it goes beyond athletic contests to include graduation and commencement ceremonies, and other outdoor extracurricular events.

The bill would allow up to 50% seating and no less than 30%. For facilities that don’t have a stated attendance capacity, the limit would be 14 spectators per 1,000 square feet.

By comparison, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 195 on Feb. 24 set outdoor settings at 30% of capacity, but no longer with a 100-person cap.

Indoor venues with more than 5,000 seats can open at 15% capacity, which affects many college and professional sports facilities in the state, such as the Joel Coliseum, Greensboro Coliseum, Smith Center in Chapel Hill, PNC Arena in Raleigh and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

K-12 testing

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it is expanding access to COVID-19 rapid testing in K-12 public schools.

Tests will be available at no cost to all Local Education Agencies and charter schools for students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms, and to screen staff.