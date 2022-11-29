ICYMI: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names new leaders

Paula Wilkins has been named the new chief academic officer of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Bridget Hayes will be the new principal at North Forsyth High School, the school district announced last week.

Wilkins has held a number of jobs within the local school district since arriving in 2009, including principal of Cook Literacy Model School, director of human resources and most recently, executive director of Project Impact.

Wilkins replaces Nicolette Grant, who left over the summer to take a job with Charlotte-Mecklenberg Schools. Wilkins will start her new job on Dec. 5.

Hayes has been a science teacher at Jefferson Middle School, an interim principal and assistant principal at the Career Center and most recently, the assistant principal at Mineral Springs Middle School. She replaces Melita Wise, who is retiring. Hayes will take over at North Forsyth on Jan. 3.