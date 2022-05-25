In anxious times, listening and offering reassurance are keys to helping children

Mason and Jourdain Hill got extra hugs Wednesday morning before heading off to school.

With news that 19 schoolchildren and two teachers had been killed in Texas, the worst school shooting in 10 years, Wednesday was a day of anxiety for some parents and students.

"We just had a conversation 10 or 11 days ago because of the shooting in the grocery store (in Buffalo, N.Y.). My children are Black so I talked to them about needing to get into a clothes rack to hide, to always be aware of what was happening around you," said Dougenna Hill whose children go to Mount Airy High School. "And (today), I'm talking about the same kind of thing."

Students are likely to process the news in all sorts of ways, including anxiety and sadness.

While the Hill family doesn't watch a lot of TV news, Dougenna Hill said she felt she needed to talk with her sons about the shooting.

"Some things you have to talk about even though it's hard," she said.

Such open conversations are an important way for families to help their children deal with their emotions, said Corliss Thompson-Drew, the director of psychological services with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Parents can help soothe their children by listening, making them feel validated and offering reassurance, she said.

Her team and others in the school district’s Student Services Department are available to talk with students and staff members who may feel traumatized by the shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

The school district has posted a list of links on its website to help parents talk to their children about the shooting.

One immediate step parents can take is to limit their child’s exposure to news coverage of the shooting, Thompson-Drew said.

“First thing is turn off the TV. Don’t let them become super-consumers of everything,” she said.

If the opportunity to talk about the shooting comes up, parents should step in and provide the comfort and security that children are craving at such a wrenching time.

“And as parents, we want to reassure them about safety, not say that nothing like this will ever happen but this is what we’re doing to assure them that we’re safe in school; these are some of the procedures we have in place,” Thompson-Drew said.

By laying out the steps that schools take to keep children safe, parents can help children regain a sense of control.

“When things are out of kilter, we’re in this place where so much feels out of control. Just as adults crave control, so do children,” she said.

Some children may have asked to stay home from school Wednesday. That’s a normal reaction, Thompson-Drew said.

“It might be, ‘For today, that’s OK,’ but we don’t want to disrupt children’s normal schedule. That goes back to the part of having control and knowing that there’s structure and routine. We go to school, and we’re not going to stop because something terrible has happened. We do understand that we do have to pause,” she said.

Thompson-Drew said she and others on her team know that the shooting in Texas may especially traumatize students at Mount Tabor High School, where a student was shot and killed on campus in September.

The students at Mount Tabor are among the 311,000 students in K-12 schools who have lived through a school shooting in the United States dating back to 1999 when 13 people were killed at Columbine High School, according to a database compiled by the Washington Post.

The work with students and staff at Mount Tabor is “ongoing and always there,” Thompson-Drew said.

“We as a school system and as a community are still healing, and when we’re still healing and things happen, it does re-open feelings, and if we keep that in the forefront of our mind as we work with each other, it will help us support one another,” she said.

Children who seem withdrawn or fixated on the news may need some additional support, Thompson-Drew said.

“If it’s something excessive then that’s something we need to pay attention to,” she said.

The school district has support staff that is available to help.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Tricia McManus asked the school community to come together to take care of each other and protect students.

“Our hearts are with the victims and families in Uvalde, Texas. Our focus here at home is making sure our students and our staff are safe and cared for. Safety is our first priority.”

She also said that law enforcement will continue to have an increased presence at schools for the next few days.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough addressed the role of law enforcement at a news conference on Wednesday.

He wants all schools to be secured for the next two weeks. Most of the middle and high schools already have school-resource officers under a contract with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system, he said.

But he said he is in talks with school officials about providing school-resource officers at elementary schools.

“I’m tired of always being on the defense,” he said. “It’s time for us being on the offense. No elementary school in this county has SROs. That’s defense for me, as opposed to offense and having somebody already there.”

Kimbrough said he also wants to talk to school officials about having metal detectors and said part of his vision is having a private security company to help with covering schools in Forsyth County.

The school district recently was awarded a $322,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction's Center for School Safety that will pay for each middle and high school in the district to get two portable metal detectors to use as needed.

The metal detectors are not intended to be used every day, Brent Cooke, the director of security technologies for the school district told the school board in March.

The school administration and school board have not shown an inclination to have permanent metal detectors installed in local schools.

About 20 people expressed their despair over the shooting by protesting outside the office of Sen. Richard Burr on First Street near Five Points.

“Enough is enough,” said protest organizer Valerie Brockenbrough. “How many children have to die before politicians do something? As a mother with three children, I could not sit at home and do the things I usually do.”

The protest started around 3:30 pm and a number of drivers passing through the busy intersection blew their horns in seeming agreement.

One woman waiting in line to travel west through the intersection rolled down her window and shouted encouragement, saying people need to think of themselves as living in a village.

Allison Brandy, holding a sign that read “Stop gun violence now,” called herself a retired school teacher who thinks there’s “no reason for people to be able to legally buy assault weapons.”

“It is just crazy,” she said. “I wish we could do like Australia and everyone just turn their guns in.”

Journal reporters Michael Hewlett and Wesley Young contributed to this story. 336-727-7420 @lisaodonnellWSJ

