In crowded school board race, three incumbents advance

Three incumbents, two former principals and a candidate highly critical of how local schools operated during the COVID pandemic were among the big winners in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education primary election on Tuesday.

The terms of all nine school board members will end this year.

Five sitting board members, Dana Caudill Jones, Andrea Bramer, Elisabeth Motsinger, Marilyn Parker and Malishai Woodbury decided not to run, leaving this 28-candidate race wide open. There are currently five Democrats and four Republicans on the board.

Three of the remaining board members, Democrats Deanna Kaplan and Alex Bohannon and Republican Leah Crowley garnered enough votes to advance to the general election. Bohannon, who was appointed to the board in 2021, is likely to retain his seat. There was not a Republican primary in District 1, which covers the district's urban core. The fourth incumbent, Republican Lida-Calvert Hayes, seeking her second full term on the board, was upset in District 2 by Steve Wood, a former member of the N.C. House of Representatives.

Here's how the election played out in the three districts.

District 1

Of the five Democrats running, Bohannon and Trevonia Brown-Gaither picked up the most votes. Barring a write-in campaign in November, the two are likely to take seats on the board. Brown-Gaither will fill the seat of Woodbury, who stepped aside to run in what was ultimately a successful campaign for Forsyth County commissioner. Brown-Gaither is a retired teacher and the niece of Geneva Brown, who served on the Board of Education for 18 years.

In complete but unofficial results Brown-Gaither got 3,091 votes; followed by Bohannon with 3,053; Chenita Barber Johnson with 2,850; Tarsha Shore with 1,467 and Ricky Johnson with 1,342.

District 2

Republicans Robert Barr (9,215), Stan Elrod (9,062), Crowley (7,770) and Wood (7,455) advanced to the general election.

District 2, which covers the area outside of District 1, has four seats on the board. The Republicans will face Democrat Jennifer Castillo in the general election.

Wood edged Calvert-Hayes, the vice chairwoman of the school board, who was appointed to the board in 2015 to serve the term of the departing Jeannie Metcalf. Calvert-Hayes then won in 2018. Calvert-Hayes finished with 6,750 followed by Susan Miller with 6,213, Holly Pegram with 5,765, Jimmie Boyd with 4,317, Jason Lucero with 4,623 and Yvonne Williams with 2,572.

Barr, a former teacher and curriculum coordinator for the school system, was elected to the school board on 2014 then lost in 2018. He ran as an at-large candidate in those elections.

Barr and Wood had the backing of Put Children First Again, a local group that endorsed conservative school board candidates. The group had full-page ads in both the Kernersville News and Clemmons Courier endorsing the candidates while asking people whether they were for education or indoctrination and teachers or unions.

Barr said he spent most of the evening at home with his phone turned off. He was surprised to learn that he was the top vote-getter in his race.

"I think people saw my educational credentials. They know my background. My story resonated," said Barr, who grew up in a single-parent home in an impoverished area of Winston-Salem. "I had a lot of people in my church family supporting me and praying for me, and I met some great parents who were concerned."

Crowley said she thought the hard work she has put in as a school board member resonated with voters.

"I think a lot of people know the work I've done in the last 3½ years," said Crowley, who was first elected in 2018. "And where we might see some changes, people weren't ready to throw everything out. I had several people come out to the polling places and say, 'I know who you are. You are the only one who responded to me when I emailed.'"

Elrod is the the former principal of Reynolds and Reagan high schools.

At-large

The school board has three at-large members currently represented by Kaplan and the departing Motsinger and Bramer.

In the Democratic race, Kaplan with 14,443 votes followed by Richard Watts with 13,867 and Sabrina Coone-Godfrey with 11,775 advanced to the general election. Kim Stone finished with 9,405 votes.

Watts is the former principal of Kimberley Park and Gibson elementary schools and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

"I believe voters saw the experience of a teacher and a school administrator and that experience made a difference," Watts said. "I want my voice to be heard that I am truly a public education advocate. I want to support teachers, parents and students and make schools a better place."

In the Republican primary, Sarah Absher with 9,837 votes, Michael Hardman with 9,702 and Allen Daniel with 7,482 will move on to the general election. They beat Robert Capizzi with 7,183 votes, Carolyn Albright with 6,487, Tabitha Hackett with 5,356 and Millie Williams with 3,248.

Absher got endorsements from Put Children First Again and Education First Alliance, which bills itself as an organization "fighting for parental rights and against schools radicalizing and sexualizing our children."

In campaign material, Absher has been critical of masking and keeping children out of school during the pandemic. She has also likened social emotional learning to Marxism. School systems across the country, including the local district, teach an instructional approach known as social emotional learning to teach kids how to develop social skills, manage emotions and find support systems. It's become a target among some conservative groups.

"Social emotional learning is a vehicle for Marxism," Absher said in one video.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.