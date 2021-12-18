In her first year on the job, superintendent faced a barrage of challenges

In a meeting with Action 4 Equity while she was still interim, McManus talked about such issues as the school-to-prison pipeline and disproportionate discipline among racial groups in the school districts.

"I think that really stood out," Easton said. "And I feel like this is exactly why we fight. Whoever is in that seat making decisions, matters. To have someone who understands what true equity looks like across the board, not some watered-down version, matters."

Beyond the important work of equity, there was another nagging reason why McManus decided to stay.

Leaving the district in such a tumultuous time just didn't feel right.

"Saying that I'm not going to do it would be deserting 53,000 kids and the employees in the district who needed some leadership during a very challenging time. There was some consistency needed and someone who already believed in what was outlined in the strategic plan to keep us moving. It was really out of a purpose and calling that I have, so it was, 'OK, to fulfill my purpose, this is the next step,'" McManus said. "And I think God puts you in places where you're needed."