In her first year on the job, superintendent faced a barrage of challenges

After Tricia McManus was named the permanent superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, people started giving her advice.
One piece of advice had to do with the hundreds of emails flooding her inbox.
"Get somebody to answer them for you."
"Come up with a canned response."
But that didn't feel right.
Any parent or staff member who takes the time to email, even to blast her or the school system, deserves a personal response, she reasoned.
That commitment means waking up at 4:30 a.m., to read and respond to nearly every email she gets.
"It's a little bit crazy," McManus admitted.
Crazy, maybe, but it's also typical of her leadership style — personable, communicative and responsive.
A year ago, McManus, 53, stepped into the unenviable position of leading the school district after the abrupt resignation of Angela Hairston, in the midst of a pandemic that upended nearly every facet of public education and fueled a divisive debate on the best reopening plan.
There was no honeymoon period. In her first school board meeting as interim, with thousands of students on the verge of returning to schools, McManus recommended the district halt its carefully laid-out reopening plan, a move that was widely praised and panned.
Arriving in the summer of 2020 to work as the deputy superintendent, the lifelong resident of Tampa, Fla., was still getting acquainted with the district and the area when the school board named her interim superintendent in November 2020, weeks after Hairston quit just 14 months into her tenure.
It was about this time last year that McManus decided that she wanted the permanent job.
She liked her colleagues in Central Office and the school board, what community groups had to say about the school system and meeting with teachers who were returning to their classrooms.
She also believed in the district's new strategic plan, which emphasized closing the learning gap and increasing equity, areas that have been at the core of much of her 30 years in public education.
"I want to see the work through, not that it's ever through, but I want to help the district continue to move in the right direction," McManus said.
Kellie Easton, the executive director of Action 4 Equity, a nonprofit organization that pushes for equity in the school district, liked what she heard in early meetings with McManus, so much so that the group advocated that the school board name her superintendent, breaking from a group of mostly Black ministers that backed former interim superintendent Kenneth Simington (the ministers' group thought McManus was too new to the area).
In a meeting with Action 4 Equity while she was still interim, McManus talked about such issues as the school-to-prison pipeline and disproportionate discipline among racial groups in the school districts.
"I think that really stood out," Easton said. "And I feel like this is exactly why we fight. Whoever is in that seat making decisions, matters. To have someone who understands what true equity looks like across the board, not some watered-down version, matters."
Beyond the important work of equity, there was another nagging reason why McManus decided to stay.
Leaving the district in such a tumultuous time just didn't feel right.
"Saying that I'm not going to do it would be deserting 53,000 kids and the employees in the district who needed some leadership during a very challenging time. There was some consistency needed and someone who already believed in what was outlined in the strategic plan to keep us moving. It was really out of a purpose and calling that I have, so it was, 'OK, to fulfill my purpose, this is the next step,'" McManus said. "And I think God puts you in places where you're needed."
After her three-month tenure as interim ended, McManus was named permanent superintendent by the school board in February, agreeing to a 28-month contract with an annual salary of $215,000. Her contract runs until June, 2023.
School board member Dana Caudill Jones said McManus' ability to stay positive amid a constant barrage of challenges made her the right choice.
"If you're around her, she's extremely optimistic with her attitude and her problem-solving with everything that is coming at her," Jones said. "It has not been an easy year, but she has weathered the challenges very well."
As difficult as the last school year was, the 2021-22 school year brought a new layer of challenges — a monthly, state-mandated vote on masking that has become politicized; staff shortages that have left some students without teachers in certain subjects; a threatened bus driver strike; a dramatic drop in test scores in several subject areas; a shrinking pool of substitute teachers; an attack on books in the school district by the head of the county's Republican Party; TikTok-fueled vandalism and threats of violence; and a concerning pattern of disruptive student behavior that has included assaults on teachers, weapons on school campuses and most tragically, the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old student at Mount Tabor High School by a classmate one week into the school year.
School districts throughout the country are facing similar challenges, many of which lead back to the pandemic and all the ways it changed our daily lives.
"I knew there was no substitute for human interaction, for face-to-face learning," McManus said. "Did I predict staff shortages, challenges around mental health? I did not ... and it's across the country. The result of school closure, the result of losing so much of what you cherish about your years in school, that had a severe impact. But I did not realize the impact that it would have in the long term."
That impact has led many teachers to leave the school district.
The school district had 132 teacher vacancies in October, up from 90 the previous month. The school board has approved a series of retention bonuses and a new local salary supplement to entice more teachers to stay.
McManus said she understands the frustration and how years of accountability and evaluation measures have taken some of the fun out of a job that she calls "probably the most complex profession."
What would she say to a teacher who is considering leaving?
"Please don't. We need you," McManus said. "If you need to talk or give suggestions, go to your principal because some of these are site-based issues. If not, reach out. We're all ears."
Earlier this year, Tripp Jeffers, a longtime teacher at Parkland High School, did just that, suggesting to her that teachers should get paid for using their planning period to cover a classroom.
"I wasn't the only one who suggested it to her but she told me, 'Absolutely, we can pay,'" Jeffers said.
Another time, McManus popped in Jeffers' classroom at Parkland to commend him on a column he had written for the Journal. Jeffers told her that he had been asked to talk to a community group about the column but it was in the middle of a class.
McManus offered to sub his philosophy class so Jeffers could make the talk. He thought she was kidding.
When the day arrived, McManus arrived to watch his class so Jeffers could keep his engagement.
"There doesn't seem to be an elitist bone in her body," he said. "Superintendents are supportive, but that kind of personal touch and attention is really uncommon by someone who arrives at that position."
School board member Elisabeth Motsinger said McManus has put an emphasis on creating a positive climate in the school district. If the climate is supportive and positive in a school district, good things will follow, she said.
"She has a very clear moral compass that defines her decision-making, and I think that is critically important during this time," Motsinger said.
Outside of office hours, when she's not at a football game or a choir performance or emailing someone at 4:30 a.m., McManus likes to binge on streaming services, devouring documentaries ("from Colin Kaepernick to Brittney Spears"). She spent part of her Thanksgiving break getting caught up on "Yellowstone."
"You will not see rhyme or reason," she said about her viewing habits.
Occasional walks downtown or reading (usually a book on leadership) help McManus unwind during this unusually turbulent school year.
Back in her office, before jumping headlong into any number of issues that need her attention, McManus starts each morning with an affirming ritual — a quick glance at a framed newspaper story on her dad, Billy Turner, a legendary prep football coach in the Tampa area, who died in 2017.
"Dad," she says, "I got this."
