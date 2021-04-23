In many Forsyth high schools, the shows must go on despite COVID, barking dogs and poison ivy

"They are definitely teaching this old dog new tricks," she said. "I'm learning that this is why I do live theater."

Crew members are using two cameras to film the scenes and Hubbard's iPhone to capture the musical score, much of which is being played by Poplin on his Casio keyboard, the minister of music at First Baptist Church in Clemmons.

Students stay 3 feet apart and don't touch unless they have to.

The musical has about 29 cast members, about half as many as usual.

Filming outdoors on a sprawling, active campus such as West Forsyth's comes with some drawbacks.

The crew is learning that they can't control ambient sound. The other day, a neighbor through the woods fired up his chainsaw just as the crew began filming. Another time, a dog barked nonstop.

"It's not going to be perfect," Hubbard said, laughing. "We did not get to go to New Zealand and film in the middle of nowhere. I hope 10 years from now, kids will look back at the experience and laugh. This was truly about the experience."

Even with these challenges, Hubbard is grateful that after such a difficult year, students can enjoy some semblance of normality.