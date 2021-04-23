In many Forsyth high schools, the shows must go on despite COVID, barking dogs and poison ivy

"Let's meet in the woods by the big log. Watch out for the poison ivy," theater arts teacher Renae Hubbard yelled to some of her students at West Forsyth High School. "And stay socially distanced!"
A group of students, donning Medieval costumes, traipsed from the performing arts center to the school's wooded mountain bike trail, dodging a few distance runners from the track team who were practicing on the same trail.
A few students carried cameras and Jeremy Poplin, the accompanist, lugged his Casio keyboard to this particular spot in the woods, the setting for several scenes of the drama club's spring musical, "Into the Woods."
West Forsyth and other high schools around the county have vowed, pandemic or not, the show will go on this spring, and that is taking some creative thinking.
Big spring productions, including musicals and dance recitals, are capstone events, particularly for seniors. Those productions were scrapped last year, a casualty of COVID-19.
Last year, West Forsyth's drama club got as far as the final dress rehearsal for "Brigadoon" before a school administrator interrupted to tell them to shut it down.
Spencer Browning, a junior, said the cast was devastated.
"It was a heartbreaking moment," Browning said. "Some people cried."
The eventual cancellation of "Brigadoon" was an emotional blow for seniors, Hubbard said. She thought of them as she began planning for this spring's production with Poplin and chorus teacher Jacob Cook.
"I got my team together and said, 'Guys, we need to do something at least for the seniors' sake. We had bought all this 'Brigadoon' stuff so what's another musical that's a time period with trees? What can we do outside?' And that's where we ended up," Hubbard said.
In most years, school drama clubs have their performances in their auditoriums, with a packed house and live music from the school's band or orchestra.
That can't happen, obviously, with so many health restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and attendance limits.
Some schools didn't have the ability or resources to put on any sort of spring production. Others improvised, stretching their staff and resources in new ways.
At Reynolds for instance, actors in "Jesus Christ Superstar" spread throughout the school's spacious auditorium for a performance that was livestreamed on a private YouTube channel.
"We had to stop every 30 minutes and go outside to allow for fresh air," said Nick Zayas, a theater arts teacher at the school.
The production included ensemble singing, but singers stayed distanced, singing through disposable masks. The masks were chosen because they worked well with mics, but they kept slipping down the jaws of students.
The solution? Tape the masks on with medical tape.
Reagan recently staged "Alice in Wonderland" on a stage outdoors in the bus parking lot. Families were assigned to a parking space to ensure social distancing.
"The kids were so excited to be part of live theater and have arts back in their lives," theater teacher Jenn Janus said.
Many schools used Zoom or other online platforms for their fall productions when high school students were still meeting remotely.
Browning said the Zoom plays were tough.
"Half of acting is reacting. On Zoom it was a whole lot harder to judge movements and facial expressions than in person," he said.
With everyone in "Into the Woods" wearing masks, students can't see facial expressions, and body movements become more important.
"It's been a way to learn new things," said Browning, who plays the baker in "Into the Woods."
High-school students can now go to their school buildings four days a week, opening more possibilities for spring productions.
West Forsyth students are filming scenes of "Into the Woods" on campus. They will then edit the scenes for a film that will be uploaded to YouTube no later than May 10. Raised on smart phones and video platforms, the students are deft with their camera and editing skills, Hubbard said.
"They are definitely teaching this old dog new tricks," she said. "I'm learning that this is why I do live theater."
Crew members are using two cameras to film the scenes and Hubbard's iPhone to capture the musical score, much of which is being played by Poplin on his Casio keyboard, the minister of music at First Baptist Church in Clemmons.
Students stay 3 feet apart and don't touch unless they have to.
The musical has about 29 cast members, about half as many as usual.
Filming outdoors on a sprawling, active campus such as West Forsyth's comes with some drawbacks.
The crew is learning that they can't control ambient sound. The other day, a neighbor through the woods fired up his chainsaw just as the crew began filming. Another time, a dog barked nonstop.
"It's not going to be perfect," Hubbard said, laughing. "We did not get to go to New Zealand and film in the middle of nowhere. I hope 10 years from now, kids will look back at the experience and laugh. This was truly about the experience."
Even with these challenges, Hubbard is grateful that after such a difficult year, students can enjoy some semblance of normality.
"I love theater for a lot of different reasons but the greatest thing is coming together and acting like one big dysfunctional family, and the kids missed that," Hubbard said. "That's been the biggest joy."
