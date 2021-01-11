In-person classes resume across Forsyth with masked students and teachers, hallway distancing, 'breathe breaks'

On Monday, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported that the county had reached a record 14.5% positivity rate out of about 1,400 tests conducted Saturday. That eclipses the previous record of 14.3% from tests conducted Thursday and Friday.

Students from pre-kindergarten through first grade, as well as some children in specialized programs, have been back in school since at least early November, part of the staggered reopening plan that the school board approved last fall that mixes remote and in-person learning.

Students in grades 4, 5, 7 and 8 will return Jan. 19, and high school students are scheduled to return the week of Jan. 25. Also this week, some high school students returned to their schools for end-of-course exams.

Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus and members of the district’s leadership team visited several schools on Monday.

McManus said she would not have pushed for the reopening of schools if she didn’t think it could be done safely.

“We’re looking to see if all the safety measures are in place,” McManus said during a stop at South Fork. “I’m hyper-focused on the mitigation strategies, from masking to social distancing to hand sanitizing, and everything we’ve been getting ready to do.”