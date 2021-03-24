In-person graduations for high school students planned in Winston-Salem/Forsyth

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district has announced in-person graduations will be June 5-6 and 8-10.
East Forsyth, Carver, West Forsyth, Mount Tabor, Winston-Salem Prep and Reagan high schools will hold their graduations at Truist Stadium.
Carter, Kennedy, Reynolds, Atkins and Parkland will hold theirs Deaton-Thompson; and Walkertown, Glenn and North Forsyth will hold theirs at their respective schools.
336-727-7420
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today