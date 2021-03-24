 Skip to main content
In-person graduations for high school students planned in Winston-Salem/Forsyth
In-person graduations for high school students planned in Winston-Salem/Forsyth

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district has announced in-person graduations will be June 5-6 and 8-10.

East Forsyth, Carver, West Forsyth, Mount Tabor, Winston-Salem Prep and Reagan high schools will hold their graduations at Truist Stadium.

Carter, Kennedy, Reynolds, Atkins and Parkland will hold theirs Deaton-Thompson; and Walkertown, Glenn and North Forsyth will hold theirs at their respective schools.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

Breaking News