In-person learning expands for students in largest high schools

Students in the largest high schools will spend more time learning inside their classroom beginning April 12 under a new plan that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved at its work session on Tuesday.
High schools that had alternated in-person and online learning among four groups of students can now collapse those groups into two, effectively doubling the number of days those students will spend in schools from four to eight days a month.
A review of the classrooms in these schools showed that students can maintain a social distance of six feet as directed by the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The department's school reopening toolkit calls for students in grades 6-12 to maintain six-feet of social distancing.
Because of the high number of students who are learning online, there's enough space at Parkland, North Forsyth, Mount Tabor, West Forsyth, Reagan, Glenn, East Forsyth and Reynolds high schools to accommodate more students in each classroom. The smaller high schools were already divided into two groups.
Under the school district's reopening plan, each group of high school students will go to their schools two days a week and learn online for two days. Wednesdays have been set aside for teachers to prepare lessons, work with students who need extra help and give students a break from computer screens.
Superintendent Tricia McManus had hoped the district's largest middle schools could go from four to two groups to provide those students with more in-person learning. Of those four middle schools — Clemmons, Meadowlark, Jefferson and Southeast — only Clemmons has the classroom space to absorb more students. Clemmons can do so beginning March 15, the board said.
"We looked at every way possible to take it two groups but we could not meet the distances required in the toolkit," McManus said.
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state health department may update the toolkit to allow for minimal social distancing in the classrooms of older students. If that happens, McManus said she would move quickly to recommend that Meadowlark, Jefferson and Southeast middle schools go from four to two groups.
In addition, students with specialized learning plans will also start going to their middle and high schools four days a week as opposed to the current two days a week, starting March 15. Those students still have a virtual learning choice.
Fourth-grade students started going to school four days a week on Monday, and fifth-graders will go four days a week beginning Monday under a revision to the reopening plan that the board approved last month.
Before making her recommendation, McManus said that 4,000 employees in the school district had gotten at least one vaccine shot. She said she got hers on Monday.
"Every single employee who wanted it could get the vaccine," she said.
The school district partnered with Forsyth County Department of Public Health to run clinics for school employees. Some employees got their vaccines from other providers.
