In-person learning expands for students in largest high schools

Superintendent Tricia McManus had hoped the district's largest middle schools could go from four to two groups to provide those students with more in-person learning. Of those four middle schools — Clemmons, Meadowlark, Jefferson and Southeast — only Clemmons has the classroom space to absorb more students. Clemmons can do so beginning March 15, the board said.

"We looked at every way possible to take it two groups but we could not meet the distances required in the toolkit," McManus said.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the state health department may update the toolkit to allow for minimal social distancing in the classrooms of older students. If that happens, McManus said she would move quickly to recommend that Meadowlark, Jefferson and Southeast middle schools go from four to two groups.

In addition, students with specialized learning plans will also start going to their middle and high schools four days a week as opposed to the current two days a week, starting March 15. Those students still have a virtual learning choice.

Fourth-grade students started going to school four days a week on Monday, and fifth-graders will go four days a week beginning Monday under a revision to the reopening plan that the board approved last month.