In-person learning likely to come back gradually – not as soon as it’s allowed – in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

School districts in North Carolina can now choose to bring back all their elementary students for in-person learning with minimal social distancing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Plan A, as it is known, is the least restrictive of the three school reopening plans. It requires mask-wearing and health screenings. It does not require schools to reduce classroom capacity. Social distancing would still be recommended for children riding buses.

Schools whose administrators feel safe reopening can move to Plan A beginning Oct. 5. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district is in full-time remote learning for the first nine weeks. A Board of Education reopening committee met Thursday to discuss local plans.

The meeting focused on transitioning into Plan B, which includes remote and in-person learning. It is more common among rural counties, though most urban counties are now talking about moving into the hybrid plan.

Superintendent Angela Hairston said she can’t yet recommend full-time in-person learning for local students.

“We are just not prepared,” she said. “Given our community metrics and readiness to move forward, I want to walk through a slow transition. We feel this is the best way for students, teachers and the entire community to return.”