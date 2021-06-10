Interim dean Saxton Rose becomes permanent dean of UNCSA's School of Music

Saxton Rose is the new permanent dean of the School of Music at UNC School of the Arts.

The appointment of Rose — the music school's interim dean since July — took effect Thursday, the day it was announced by the university.

Chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement Rose "has a keen understanding of where the music industry is going alongside an appreciation of the conservatory model and a focus on excellence in preparing students for careers. We are so pleased to have him continue to lead in this expanded role."

Rose joined UNC School of the Arts in 2008 as a faculty member in the School of Music. He was named chair of the woodwind department the next year and became associate professor of bassoon in 2015. He took over as the music school's interim dean after Cole was named chancellor.