Interim dean Saxton Rose becomes permanent dean of UNCSA's School of Music

Saxton Rose is the new permanent dean of the School of Music at UNC School of the Arts.
The appointment of Rose — the music school's interim dean since July — took effect Thursday, the day it was announced by the university.
Chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement Rose "has a keen understanding of where the music industry is going alongside an appreciation of the conservatory model and a focus on excellence in preparing students for careers. We are so pleased to have him continue to lead in this expanded role."
Rose joined UNC School of the Arts in 2008 as a faculty member in the School of Music. He was named chair of the woodwind department the next year and became associate professor of bassoon in 2015. He took over as the music school's interim dean after Cole was named chancellor.
As dean, Rose is responsible for the graduate, undergraduate and high school programs in the School of Music, which has 47 faculty, 11 staff members and, as of last fall, about 260 students. He's also the music school's artistic director, which means he will lead the production of more than 200 annual performances and events. In addition, he oversees two other parts of the school, the A.J. Fletcher Opera and Chrysalis Chamber Music institutes.
Rose is an experienced soloist and orchestral and chamber musician. He's the principal bassoonist with the Winston-Salem Symphony, is a member of the New York-based wind quintet Zéphyros Winds and directs the the School of Music’s contemporary music group called the nu ensemble.
Before coming to Winston-Salem, he was the principal bassoonist with the Puerto Rico Symphony and was bassoon professor and chair of the woodwind department at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music in San Juan.
Rose got his bachelor's degree in music from the University of Colorado and his master's degree in music from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has trained elsewhere in the United States and Europe and has taught master classes in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the U.S.
Rose, whose salary is $160,000, is the third dean appointed by UNCSA in recent weeks.
The university in May named Deborah LaVine the new dean of the School of Filmmaking starting July 1. LaVine is an independent filmmaker and director of the film direction program at California Institute of the Arts.
UNCSA announced last week that Endalyn Taylor will lead the School of Dance beginning Aug. 1. Taylor teaches ballet and musical theater at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she is an associate professor of dance. She's also a former professional dancer and a choreographer.
Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.