Interim school superintendent talks school safety, social justice and getting to know the district

It's a balance of serving adults so they can best serve students but always keeping students at the forefront of everything.

As I've advanced roles in my career, I've never forgotten where it started and that was the classroom with kids.

I'm a person who likes to listen and am approachable but I'm also a person who can be way in the weeds because I'm approachable.

Q: How have you gone about learning the district, the area and the district's history?

A: There's so much to learn after being in a district for 30 years that I knew backward and forwards. I've done a lot of listening. I've been in all kinds of meetings. I've done a lot of reading and researching about the history of the district, when Forsyth and Winston (schools) merged and some of the state initiatives and expectations. There are experts in the district that I have to capitalize on. And there's a lot of folks from the community that I will look to for expertise and guidance, to fill in the blank space. The best way to learn is to be quiet and do a lot of listening.