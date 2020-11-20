Interim Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools superintendent talks school safety, social justice and getting to know the district

I live in the community and have since June, on the outskirts of town. I'm trying to do a lot of visiting to schools, trying to get to schools every single week. I'm also meeting with different groups, the United Way, the Stratford Rotary Club, and I'll start reaching out to churches and pastors and infiltrate myself into the community as much as possible.

Q: Since the re-entry plan started in early October, COVID numbers are skyrocketing, and we're about to enter a crucial period with the holidays and cold weather. Is school a safe place for students and staff?

Answer: I do think it's a safe place to be. When I look at the number of COVID cases in the community, they've really gone up. We're meeting with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and we're paying close attention to the numbers. You can see why people are alarmed. We have mitigation strategies we've put in place, and if those are followed, we feel we can stop the spread in schools.