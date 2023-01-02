Issues abound for schools in 2022 as COVID, money, elections, staffing and testing top the list

At the start of 2022, COVID-19 remained atop the list of school concerns. Masks were mandatory in school buildings, a controversial mandate that became deeply politicized, and quarantine policy was seemingly in constant flux. When students and staff returned from their holiday break, the number of COVID cases among staff and students spiked to 644 cases during the week of Jan. 3-9, prolonging many safety protocols.

The General Assembly required of all schools boards in the 2021-22 school year to vote on their local mask mandates. Locally, those meetings were often packed and occasionally tense. During one meeting, a man opposed to the mandate approached the board’s dais, which is not allowed. Security had to forcibly remove him from the meeting, and the board took an abrupt recess to ease tension.

Later in that meeting, the school board voted to make masks optional, following state and local recommendations.

Masks remain optional.

A $16 million oops

In January 2022, district leaders had to walk back an egregious error — the promise of a big raise for certified employees. While processing the raises, the finance department discovered that the school district had made a $16 million accounting error.

In short, it didn’t have the money to give the raises.

Instead of an average annual supplement of $3,800 for certified employees, which include teachers, the new salary supplement was adjusted to $1,800.

“We will do everything in our power, night and day, to build back the trust we have lost, and I can promise you that,” Superintendent Tricia McManus told certified employees in an automated call.

Awards night returns

The school district’s awards night returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019, with educators and district employees packing the Benton Convention Center.

Nicole Wooten of Sedge Garden Elementary School was named Teacher of the Year. Other honorees were: Brad Royal of Reagan, Principal of the Year; LaJoi Wilson-Moore of Jefferson Middle School, Assistant Principal of the Year; Sam Zivin, a social worker at Old Town Elementary and The Special Children’s School, Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year; Karla Sosa of Kernersville Elementary School, Classified Employee of the Year; and Stephanie Fisher Kennedy of Reynolds High School, Volunteer of the Year.

Reynolds stadium groundbreaking

In March, the long-awaited and much-debated athletics stadium at Reynolds High School took a major step forward with a groundbreaking ceremony on a patch of land between Reynolds and Wiley Middle School, adjacent to Hanes Park.

Available for use by 16 teams at Reynolds and Wiley, the stadium will cost about $8 million and be built over several phases, with a turf practice field, retention wall and lights coming first, followed by restrooms, a concession stand, press box and bleachers. School leaders hope football games can be played at the stadium in fall 2023.

In December, Forsyth County commissioners rejected a $500,000 request for money from Home Field Advantage, a group of Reynolds supporters that has been raising money and lobbying for years to give the school its own football field next to Hanes Park. The group said it needed the extra money to cover rising construction costs.

Greg Cox, a Home Field Advantage volunteer who has led most of the group’s fundraising efforts, said in a telephone interview after the meeting that the board’s decision was “very disappointing,” but that it would not prevent the stadium project from being finished.

New student code of character and conduct

The way teachers and staff in the school system address disruptive student behavior changed in the 2022-23 school year, with new guidelines in place meant to reduce the number of suspensions and close the discipline gap that exists among groups within the district.

The school district spent a year developing the new code with more than 300 stakeholders, including teachers, students and community members, providing input with support from Engaging Schools, which has worked with school districts around the country on discipline protocol.

The new code emphasizes addressing and changing disruptive student behavior over punishment, with targeted interventions from social workers, counselors and other staff members.

McManus said implementing the new code will be a challenge at times.

“There is a turning point that happens on campus when everyone buys in. We’re going to give them the tools to get to that point. But it’s many layers of implementation, and it’s not going to be perfect,” she said. “We can problem-solve issues that are going to come up.”

McManus contract renewed; gets big pay bump

McManus got a vote of confidence and a big raise from the school board in June when her contract, set to expire in June, 2023, was extended for two additional years. The contract included a $35,000 raise, bumping her salary to $250,000.

Now the highest paid superintendent in the district’s history, McManus brought stability to the school district’s leadership team after a turbulent period that included three superintendents in two years and the challenges of the pandemic.

Deanna Kaplan, the school board chairwoman, said the board decided to make the local superintendent salary more competitive after looking at superintendent pay in such comparable districts as Union County Schools, Cumberland County Schools and Gaston County Schools.

“We want to be competitive, and we want to keep her,” Kaplan said.

Staffing issues

Staffing in all areas continued to be a challenge for the local school district, mirroring a national trend.

In September, the school board approved a contract with Proximity Learning to teach math and science at three middle schools facing some of the biggest staffing challenges — Philo Hill, Winston-Salem Prep and Mineral Springs. The combined cost for the yearlong contract is about $540,000, with the money coming from vacant teaching positions funded by the state and Forsyth County. The company is providing livestream instruction for 25 classes. Students meet in class and an adult is present.

Other strategies included paying current teachers extra for taking on more students and pulling certified teachers from the central office into the classroom.

Staffing remains an issue early in 2023. As of Dec. 15, the school district had 137 teacher vacancies across all schools. In addition, there are just under 70 bus driver positions that have yet to be filled; 47 open kitchen-assistant positions; and 109 classified vacancies, which include teaching assistants, testing coordinators and parent engagement coordinators.

A recent career fair resulted in 188 applicants, and school spokesman Brent Campbell said the district is hopeful that some employees will be added from that event.

“We are still encouraging people to apply as we are constantly interviewing and hiring,” Campbell said.

State report cards

State testing results released in September showed that students made steady improvement in overcoming some of the learning loss brought on by the pandemic but are not back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the data released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, 35 local schools or nearly 48% of schools in the district that were tested have been identified as “low performing,” compared with 21 in 2018-19, the last year not impacted by the pandemic.

Low-performing schools are those with “D” or “F” grades that did not exceed expected growth.

Statewide, the number of low-performing schools increased from 488 in 2018-19 to 864 last year.

A bright side for the local district? Of those 35 schools deemed low performing, 29 of them met growth. In addition four schools once labeled low performing — Easton, Ibraham, Old Town and Petree elementary schools — all exceeded growth and are no longer considered underperforming.

Chris Paul Court

Early in the 2022-23 school year, the school district celebrated one of its most famous graduates — NBA superstar Chris Paul, who returned to West Forsyth High School for the dedication of Chris Paul Court.

The 12-time NBA All Star returned to his old school on Sept. 1 for an emotional court dedication that included lots of memories and praise for the coaches and teachers who guided him.

“I’ve been so blessed and fortunate in my life to travel and so many things, to play on Olympic teams, and all of this different type of stuff, but you never forget where you came from,” Paul told a packed gymnasium at West Forsyth.

School board elections

In November, six new school board members were elected, representing a changing of the guard for the nine-member board. Incumbents Leah Crowley, Alex Bohannon and Deanna Kaplan held on to their seats. They will be joined by Republicans Susan Miller, Steve Wood and Robert Barr and Democrats Trevonia Brown-Gaither, Sabrina Coone and Richard Watts. Democrats retain their 5-4 majority.

About a week before the election, Miller replaced Stan Elrod on the ballot. Elrod, a favorite to win a seat on the board, died unexpectedly on Oct. 25. A longtime principal at Reynolds High School, Elrod was beloved for his commitment to students.

Their time on the board was expected to start on Dec. 6, however, an unresolved election protest delayed the swearing-in ceremony. It is expected to be held in the first week of January.