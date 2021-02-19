Its COVID-19 numbers are down, so Wake Forest eases campus restrictions

"We have learned several important lessons about how we communicate with students, the care for and partnership with our resident advisers," they added, "and the importance of attending to student mental health by providing the personal care and attention for which Wake Forest is known."

Wake Forest clamped down on student gatherings Feb. 5 after a surge of COVID-19 cases that the university blamed on parties — held on and off campus, largely by fraternities and sororities — where students didn't wear masks. Over the first 11 days of February, Wake Forest recorded 678 new COVID-19 cases — more than in the entire fall semester.

Since peaking at 117 cases on Feb. 8, new case reports have declined. The university reported only 26 cases between Feb. 12-14. Its online case-tracking dashboard shows just 21 new cases for the week starting Monday, but Wake Forest said weather issues have delayed the reporting of some test results this week.

Wake Forest currently has 223 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases, or roughly 60% of its total from a week earlier.