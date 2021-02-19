Its COVID-19 numbers are down, so Wake Forest eases campus restrictions

Wake Forest University will relax some campus restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to fall there.
The university told students Thursday night via email that it plans to reopen its library, campus center and student recreation center Sunday. In-person dining will resume Monday. Student organizations can resume in-person meetings Monday as well.
Also starting Monday, students who need to be isolated or quarantined will do so in off-campus hotels.
Wake Forest temporarily has been housing some quarantined students — those who had been exposed to COVID-19 but hadn't tested positive for the virus — in campus apartments and dorms. That practice was a major point of contention among students who protested outside the University Parkway entrance to campus last Friday.
The university also said Thursday it will continue weekly COVID-19 tests of most undergraduates and a random sample of graduate students for the next five weeks.
Wake Forest will remain at Orange: Modified Campus Operations status, the third highest of five campus alert levels.
"The last few weeks have challenged us, and we are grateful for how our community weathered the storm," the university's president, provost and student life vice president wrote to students Thursday.
"We have learned several important lessons about how we communicate with students, the care for and partnership with our resident advisers," they added, "and the importance of attending to student mental health by providing the personal care and attention for which Wake Forest is known."
Wake Forest clamped down on student gatherings Feb. 5 after a surge of COVID-19 cases that the university blamed on parties — held on and off campus, largely by fraternities and sororities — where students didn't wear masks. Over the first 11 days of February, Wake Forest recorded 678 new COVID-19 cases — more than in the entire fall semester.
Since peaking at 117 cases on Feb. 8, new case reports have declined. The university reported only 26 cases between Feb. 12-14. Its online case-tracking dashboard shows just 21 new cases for the week starting Monday, but Wake Forest said weather issues have delayed the reporting of some test results this week.
Wake Forest currently has 223 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases, or roughly 60% of its total from a week earlier.
Wake Forest doesn't disclose how many students are in isolation because they have or are suspected of having COVID-19 or in quarantine because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.
The university ran short of off-campus hotel space earlier this month and began assigning some students who needed to be quarantined to vacant spaces in dorms and apartments. The university said last week it had found more hotel spaces to handle its isolation and quarantine populations.
Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.