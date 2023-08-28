Parents comforted teary-eyed children; students waited on their bus; and traffic snarled around some schools.

In other words, everything went about as expected on Monday, the first day of the 2023-24 school year for about 52,000 students attending Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

There was one wrench. A glitch in the district’s AT&T phone lines limited the number of calls coming in and going out. AT&T acknowledged the issue and worked to resolve it throughout the day.

District leaders visited every school, taking stock of such things as whether the air-conditioning was working, the level of supplies in each classroom and if schools were appropriately cleaned.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said at a press conference at Brunson Elementary School that the leaders planned to convene in the afternoon and work through any issues in time for the second day of school.

With 59 bus drivers short of a full roster, district leaders alerted parent earlier this month that buses were sure to run late.

They did.

“The delays that were communicated and expected have happened,” McManus said. “For the most part, it’s been a really smooth morning.”

There were some glitches with the school district’s app, Here Comes the Bus, that helps parents keep track of their child’s bus. Those issues have been resolved, McManus said.

Another issue was traffic at schools on heavily traveled roads. With many parents choosing to drop off their children on the first day of school, such congestion is expected, McManus said.

“We ask families to bear with us this week. It should continue to get better through the week,” she said.

The school year begins with 85 teacher vacancies, according to information presented last week to the school board. Sixty of the district’s 81 schools have three or fewer vacancies.

As of last Friday, 52,000 students had registered to attend school. McManus said she expects enrollment to be closer to 53,000, which is what it has been for the last few years.

The press conference was held at Brunson for symbolic reasons. Sixty years ago, the school was the site of the first board meeting for the consolidated Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district. Previous to the consolidation, the city and the county had separate districts.

With 45,000 students, the consolidated district was the second largest in the state.

Today, with an expected 53,000 students, it is the fourth largest.

