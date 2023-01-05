Journalist April Ryan will speak at King forum at Forsyth Tech

White House Correspondent April Ryan will speak at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. symposium at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Forsyth Technical Community College.

The event is free and open to the public, Forsyth Tech said in a news release.

Ryan, an author and the only black woman covering urban issues from the White House, will deliver a keynote address titled, The Art and Hope of Reimagining a Generation," at the Rhodes Conference Center, Forsyth Tech said.

She will speak about King's legacy, and her career as a Black woman in mass communication and political news reporting, the college said.

"We are honored to have April Ryan here to help us celebrate the work of Dr. King," said LaShan Lovelace, the college's chief inclusive excellence and belonging officer. "April’s trailblazing work reporting on urban issues from the White House since the Clinton era is impressive. She will share valuable insight about how we can continue Dr. King’s commitment to equity, peace and social justice."

Ryan also works as a CNN political analyst and she has been featured in Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Elle magazines, the college said. She has served on the board of the White House Correspondents Association, and is one of only three African Americans in the organization’s 108-year history to serve on its board.