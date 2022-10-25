Keith Wilkes Field coming to Carver

The football team at Carver High School will soon be playing on Keith Wilkes Field.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to name the field after Wilkes, a legendary coach who led the school to two NCHSAA 3-A championships and a 139-62-1 record in a career that spanned 1991-2008.

People spoke movingly of Wilkes during a public hearing. The school board’s bylaws require a public hearing be held before a facility is named in someone’s honor.

Dwyane Little, a former player, told the board he was going to try not to be emotional as he recalled what Wilkes meant to him.

"Coach Wilkes taught us we were a team first. We picked each other up. He loved us," Little said. "It wasn't just the football team or the athletic department. It was everyone he came in contact with. He's more than coach. He's a father to a lot of us."

Isaac Howard, who was representing the Carver alumnae association, said Wilkes continues to mentor youth in the area.

"Coach Wilkes' blood and tears are on the field, and it's only right that the field be named after him," Howard said.

Kenneth Eaton, who coached Wilkes at North Forsyth High School and was on his coaching staff for several years, said Wilkes helped 800 former players get into college.

"It's the right thing to do because, hey, he earned it," Eaton said.

In addition to the Carver field being named after Wilkes, the school board voted to name the wrestling room at Reynolds High School after longtime coach James Alexander.

Alexander coached wrestling at Reynolds for 29 years before retiring in 2018.