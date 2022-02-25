Kernersville man cited for role in disrupting school board meeting

A man was escorted after approaching the school board during a meeting on mask mandates on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

A Kernersville man has been cited for a disturbance he created Tuesday during a meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

According to an arrest report provided by the school district’s legal department, Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, of Kernersville was cited for two second-degree misdemeanors – trespassing and resisting a public officer.

He is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 25, the report said.

Officers with North State Police, the agency that handles security for school board meetings, arrested Jensen after he crossed a security barrier that separates the board from the public. The public is not allowed to cross that barrier, as is noted before each meeting. The security barrier was put up in the fall.

The incident took place during a meeting to decide whether to lift the school district’s mask mandate, a divisive topic that turned particularly contentious during the public comments portion of the meeting. As one member of the public read a list of false allegations against the school board, including practicing medicine without a license, Jensen crossed the barrier and attempted to hand documents to the board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}