Kernersville man cited for role in disrupting school board meeting

A Kernersville man has been cited for a disturbance he created Tuesday during a meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.
According to an arrest report provided by the school district’s legal department, Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, of Kernersville was cited for two second-degree misdemeanors – trespassing and resisting a public officer.
He is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 25, the report said.
Officers with North State Police, the agency that handles security for school board meetings, arrested Jensen after he crossed a security barrier that separates the board from the public. The public is not allowed to cross that barrier, as is noted before each meeting. The security barrier was put up in the fall.
The incident took place during a meeting to decide whether to lift the school district’s mask mandate, a divisive topic that turned particularly contentious during the public comments portion of the meeting. As one member of the public read a list of false allegations against the school board, including practicing medicine without a license, Jensen crossed the barrier and attempted to hand documents to the board.
After security escorted Jensen off a platform, he began shouting, causing a commotion that, in turn, prompted some in the audience to jeer.
Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan was forced to call a recess in an attempt to restore some measure of calm.
News footage showed Jensen on the floor of the corridor with two officers attempting to subdue him.
In addition to the citations, Jensen has been banned from all school properties.
While Kaplan and Superintendent Tricia McManus lamented the behavior of the crowd, calling it “appalling” and “disturbing,” Ken Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said in his weekly newsletter that the meeting “was an amazing display of what’s possible when parents and voters get together to tell the government: NO MORE.”
As expected, the school board lifted the mandate, which had been in place since the start of the school year.
