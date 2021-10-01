Lawsuit alleges UNCSA ignored rampant sexual abuse of underage students for years.

“Sexual relationships between faculty members and high school age students were widely known by UNCSA administrators … who ignored and/or condoned such sexual exploitation,” the lawsuit said.

In fact, the lawsuit alleged, if a male faculty member got a young female student pregnant, “the only help the school might offer would be to provide the young girl with information about getting an abortion.”

In specific claims, the seven former UNCSA students describe in graphic detail sexual abuse and how that sexual abuse affected them later in life. Some gave up any notions of a dance career and many have continuing mental-health issues. One of the students has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years and has tried to commit suicide. Others have dealt with the abuse through drug use and alcoholism.

One former student said in the lawsuit that Kuch would ball up his fist and touch her genitals while she was in mid-air doing a leap. At other times, he would have his hands near her breasts.

Another student said that Melissa Hayden, who has since died, touched her inappropriately and would frequently slap or place her hand on the student’s buttocks. She also said that while she was in a dance studio with other students, Kuch would stare at her crotch.