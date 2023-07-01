A new foundation to support Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is now in place with a seven-member board of directors, a website ready to launch in July and an initial giving plan that will include three grant cycles aimed at teachers and students.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education Foundation will act as its own entity, with its own board of directors and staff, but it will work closely with the school district to identify funding needs.

With millions of federal COVID-relief dollars set to expire in the fall of 2024 and an endless list of needs, the school district sees the foundation as a sustainable funding source. The school board passed a resolution in support of the foundation in October.

Several school districts in the state have foundations, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Asheville City Schools and Union County Schools.

Dana Caudill Jones, who served on the school board from 2016-2022, will be the chairwoman of the foundation’s first board of directors. Carol Montague Davis, a longtime administrator in the school district, will be vice-chairwoman.

Other board members are Marilyn Parker, Alvin Atkinson, Lora Tiano, Alvin Atkinson, Donald Dunn and Tiffany Spainhour.

Forsyth Technical Community College’s Board of Trustees and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners are expected to soon appoint members, according to Jones, who briefed the school board on the foundation’s progress on Tuesday.

“There’s been talk about a foundation for this school district for many years now. For whatever reason, it was not the right time,” Jones said. “And now is the right time to make it happen. It’s set up to support the work and policies you put in place.”

The school board voted in March to give the foundation $50,000 in seed money to help with organizational costs. The foundation will pay the money back over the next two years.

Jones also announced the foundation’s initial giving plan of $50,000 spread over three grant cycles.

The first grant cycle, opening in January, will provide $15,000 in teacher grants. Teachers can apply for up to $1,000. Another round of teacher grants will open in September 2024.

There will also be $20,000 in enrichment grants to go toward providing “unique opportunities and experiences for teachers and students alike,” through such things as field trips and art programs, according to information presented to the school board. That grant cycle will open next May.

The foundation’s board is in the early stages of formulating a long-term strategic plan. It is also talking to the school district’s financial team to see about payroll deductions for employees interested in supporting the foundation.

An executive director will not be hired until enough funding is secured to pay a salary.

The foundation’s office will be in the Education Building on Bethania Station Road.

Impressed by what he heard at Tuesday’s presentation, school board member Richard Watts pledged $1,000 to the foundation.