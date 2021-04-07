'Lincoln', 'Fences' actor to speak at UNCSA commencement

Alumnus Stephen McKinley Henderson will speak at both UNC School of the Arts graduation ceremonies in May, the school announced Wednesday.

Henderson has appeared in numerous films, plays and TV shows since earning his bachelor of fine arts from the School of Drama in 1972.

He has been in five films that have received best-picture nominations for Academy Awards, including “Lincoln,” "Fences" and “Manchester by the Sea." He'll appear in the film adaptation of "Dune," which is coming to theaters in October.

On stage, Henderson has performed on and off Broadway. He won a best actor Obie Award in 2015 for staring in "Between Riverside and Crazy," which won a Pulitzer Prize for drama that year.

