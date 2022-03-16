'Living history': Area students build critical thinking skills as they see Russia-Ukraine conflict unfold

Not long ago, J.J. Fadel had never heard of NATO, a military alliance of countries aimed at protecting one another in the event of an attack.
But after Russian invaded eastern Ukraine on Feb. 24, J.J., a freshman at Reagan High School, can talk about NATO, Vladimir Putin's popularity among Russians and how it all ties into higher prices at the gas pump.
In many classrooms throughout Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, including Jonathan Amos' Honors World History class at Reagan, the Russia-Ukraine war has been incorporated into lessons, with topics ranging from the displacement of people from their homes to the way nations have maintained power through economic decisions.
"It meets a lot of different objectives in our World History standards, from economic interdependence to conflict and resolution," Amos said. "And we're tapping into that so that students know that these are real-world events playing out, that they're living history. They're not just studying it, but living it."
More than a casual conversation on current events, teachers are digging deeply into the conflict in ways that align with North Carolina social studies standards, which calls on students to think critically about history and what is going on in the world.
"Social studies looks different than when most adults were in history class," said Courtney Tuck, the school district's director of social studies. "We sat and heard someone tell us what happened, when it happened and who it happened to. We took a lot of notes and gave that information back on a quiz or test. Our instruction today is very much focused on inquiry. The students are the ones doing the thinking rather than being presented with it."
The school district provides materials and resources, including videos of speeches and news articles from the Associated Press and Reuters, for teachers to use. In Amos' class, he asked students to read several documents and debate the question: Should everyday Russians be held accountable for the actions of military invasion?
They split into teams, built their cases then debated one another. J.J. and her partner, Sophie Olsen, tried to make the case to K.J. Ford and Nola Simpkins that Russian citizens should be held accountable.
Reading from their classroom material, Sophie and J.J. pointed out that Putin was overwhelmingly elected in 2016, an indication that the Russian leader has widespread support in his country.
K.J. and Nola were assigned to argue that Russians should not be held accountable. K.J. said that Russians likely don't support the invasion because it could spark World War III, something citizens would not want.
After the students debated their points, they talked about what they really believed. They came to the consensus that the average Russian citizen should not be held accountable for Putin's actions.
Amos said the day's lesson was an example of students deepening their understanding of world events.
"They're building skills; they're talking to one another and hopefully, building their own understanding," he said.
Using a current situation that is unfolding in real time can help the material feel relevant, Tuck said.
"It engages them in a way that things from 200 to 300 years ago don't," she said.
Besides understanding the material, Sophie said she sees another need to understand what is going on in Ukraine.
"This is scary to think about, and we should be aware," she said.
