'Living history': Area students build critical thinking skills as they see Russia-Ukraine conflict unfold

Not long ago, J.J. Fadel had never heard of NATO, a military alliance of countries aimed at protecting one another in the event of an attack.

But after Russian invaded eastern Ukraine on Feb. 24, J.J., a freshman at Reagan High School, can talk about NATO, Vladimir Putin's popularity among Russians and how it all ties into higher prices at the gas pump.

In many classrooms throughout Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, including Jonathan Amos' Honors World History class at Reagan, the Russia-Ukraine war has been incorporated into lessons, with topics ranging from the displacement of people from their homes to the way nations have maintained power through economic decisions.

"It meets a lot of different objectives in our World History standards, from economic interdependence to conflict and resolution," Amos said. "And we're tapping into that so that students know that these are real-world events playing out, that they're living history. They're not just studying it, but living it."

More than a casual conversation on current events, teachers are digging deeply into the conflict in ways that align with North Carolina social studies standards, which calls on students to think critically about history and what is going on in the world.