Loaded gun confiscated from student at Forbush Middle School

A loaded gun was taken from a student at Forbush Middle School in Yadkin County on Tuesday.

Todd Martin, the superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, said on the school system's Facebook page on Wednesday morning that students told a teacher that a classmate had a gun. The teacher alerted school administrators and a school resource officer.

"During the subsequent search, the gun was found and confiscated and turned over to law enforcement," Martin wrote.

No students or staff members were harmed, he said.

Additional officers will be at the school for the remainder of the week to reassure students, parents and staff members, Martin said.

Guns on school campuses have been an issue in several school districts in the state. Seven guns have been confiscated in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools this school year including one last week at Hanes Middle School.