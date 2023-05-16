A longtime administrator with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be leaving her job to be the new superintendent of Watauga County Schools.

The Watauga County Board of Education voted on Monday to name Leslie Alexander to take on the district's top job, beginning July 1, the Watauga Democrat reported Monday evening.

Alexander is the chief human resources officer and an area superintendent for the local school district. She has been with the WS/FCS since 1996, starting as an English teacher at Glenn High School before moving into a variety of roles with the school district. She was also principal at Reynolds High School and was named Principal of the Year in 2018.

Alexander is the third local administrator since September to be named superintendent in another district. Karen Roseboro became the superintendent in Tyrrell County in September and Jesse Pratt became the superintendent of Hertford County Schools in December.

Alexander became chief human resources officer in 2022 after Jevelyn Bonner-Reed resigned.

Alexander will replace Scott Elliott in Watauga County.