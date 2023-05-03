Local education advocates are pushing back against legislation that would expand the school voucher program to any family, regardless of income, and allow them to use it at the school of their choice.

Senate Bill 406, named "Choose Your School, Choose Your Future," would strip the income eligibility requirements currently in place for families to receive an Opportunity Scholarship or voucher, providing, at least, a 45% scholarship to all North Carolina students.

Sponsored by Republican senators Amy Galey (Alamance), Michael Lee (New Hanover) and Lisa Barnes (Nash), the bill is advancing through the Senate.

A House version of the bill passed a K-12 Education Committee on Tuesday.

Community for Public Schools, which advocates for public schools in Forsyth County, has gathered nearly 700 signatures in a petition opposing the legislation. The group is part of a large coalition of groups across the state that support public education.

The group says that the bill, and the House version of the bill, will divert public money away from public schools and toward private schools, some of which may not provide certain student needs such as speech therapy and literacy interventions or refuse to admit students for their religious beliefs or sexual orientation.

Valerie Lecoeur, a spokeswoman for the group, called it bad legislation that amounts to a "cash giveaway for the wealthy."

"We are under-investing in our public schools," said Lecoeur, noting that private schools are not held to the same accountability standards as public schools.

The N.C. State Education Assistance Authority, which oversees Opportunity Scholarship program, reports that 24,524 students received the scholarship in 2022-23.

Those students include 212 students at Gospel Light Christian School and 197 students at Salem Baptist Christian School, both in Winston-Salem. Those schools have among the highest number of scholarship recipients in the state, according to the authority's figures.

Critics point to the impact that the bill will have on public school funding. The state bases its funding on a district's average daily membership or enrollment, so a dip in enrollment will mean less funding.

COVID has already taken a toll on student enrollment in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, as it has in many of the state's 115 school districts, though it is slowly rebounding. The local school district currently has an enrollment of 51,770 students, down from 54,480 in 2018-19. It is projected to have 52,270 in 2023-24.

Passed by the General Assembly in 2013, Opportunity Scholarships were initially for those students eligible for free and reduced lunch. Income eligibility requirements have loosened incrementally over the years.

The bill proposes that scholarships be awarded on a sliding scale based on household income, with families making at or below $55,000 eligible for a maximum voucher of $7,213 for fiscal year 2024-25; families of four with a household income of up to $111,000 eligible for up to $6,492; families of four with a household income of up to $249,750 eligible for up $4,328; and families of four with a household income of more than $249,750 eligible for a maximum award of $3,246.

Proponents of the bill say it funds students, not systems.

Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County, who recently switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, is one of the sponsors of a similar House version of the bill.

“This legislation is about kids first, about families being able to make the best decisions for their child,” she said at a news conference last week.

The NC Values Coalition has praised the legislation.

"If the public school system was doing its job, so many parents would not be anxious to flee the system. This legislation will allow students to reach their full potential instead of being stuck in a school that doesn’t work for them," Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald said in a statement Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper opposes the bill. The Republican supermajority can override his possible veto.