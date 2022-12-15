Local schools awarded grants from Jimmie Johnson Foundation

Two local schools are among 18 statewide that have been awarded money from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.

The foundation's Champion Grants program announced Thursday that it is awarding $468,462 to K-12 public and charter schools for projects that will benefit an estimated 11,000 North Carolina students. Locally, Moore Elementary School will receive nearly $20,000 to update three different spaces in the building to help with science, technology, engineering, arts and math education. That grouping of subjects is commonly called STEAM.

Mineral Springs Performing and Visual Arts Middle School was awarded $26,000 for art supplies and materials that students can use to tell stories they want to share.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, and his wife, Chandra, started the foundation.

The Champions Grant program has historically supported K-12 public schools in California, North Carolina and Oklahoma. This year, the foundation focused on schools exclusively in the state of North Carolina.

“It’s important that we continue to support K-12 public education,” Johnson said in a press release. “Chani and I both grew up in the public school system and know how important it is to have access to technology, STEM programming, wellness, arts and libraries that have relevant and up to date books. Schools need help more than ever and the JJF has funded some incredibly impactful programs over the years. I can’t wait to see what the schools do with these grants.”