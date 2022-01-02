Local universities adjust on-campus COVID-19 protocols as students return for spring semester

The startling spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has not led to any significant changes — for now — in public-health protocols as students return to university campuses for the spring semester.

Wake Forest University issued the latest version of its pandemic policies last week that still requires all students to be fully vaccinated. Classes begin on Jan. 10.

University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Winston-Salem State University also updated their policies last week.

Wake Forest continues to adhere to the city of Winston-Salem's indoors face mask requirements.

"We anticipate that the current requirements will remain in effect through the month of January," according to the posting.

Wake Forest said it began the fall semester with 97% of students vaccinated by the time they arrived on campus, as well as 97% of faculty and staff.

All students who are eligible and have not been approved for a medical or religious exemption must provide proof of receiving the vaccine booster no later than Friday.