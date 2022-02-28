Longtime Mount Tabor principal to retire

The longtime principal at Mount Tabor High School will retire in July.

Ed Weiss announced in a letter to Mount Tabor parents Friday that he will step down after 13 years as principal.

"I want to be clear that I will be all things Mount Tabor High School as we work through the spring, graduation and into the summer," he wrote.

Weiss said he has spent about 24 years of his 31-year education career at the school. He was also the principal at Wiley Middle School.

Last year, Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year on the same night the Spartans won the 3-AA NCHSAA football championship.

Weiss said he expected a new principal to be named near the close of the school year so that he could help with the transition.

