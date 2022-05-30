Longtime teacher remembered for decades of service, kindness to students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

Mildred Griffin believed that if she had the power to fix something, she should fix it.

And all the stuff she couldn't fix? "You find your favorite Bible verse and go to sleep and let the Lord do it," she said in 2018.

Griffin died Sunday without leaving the Lord a whole lot to fix.

She was 87.

A teacher and mentor who worked for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for more than 50 years, Griffin welcomed students with personal struggles into her home, covered the cost of field trips for students who couldn't afford them and, after a hard day of teaching elementary school, taught basic education skills to adults in night classes at Forsyth Technical Community College.

After retiring from the classroom, Griffin volunteered as a driver for the Shepherd's Center, making sure people got to their doctor appointments and to the grocery store, and mentored first-year teachers within the school district until the pandemic hit.

India Reaves said her grandmother is an example of a life fully lived.

"She left no stone unturned. There was no work that was left undone," Reaves said. "When we leave this earth, there's a void because no one can do the work like we do. There's definitely a void in the earth now, but before she left, Mildred Geraldine Roseboro Griffin dropped so many seeds along the way, and the harvest from the amazing life she lived will continue to be great."

The third of 11 children, Griffin was raised in Winston-Salem. She dropped out of school at 16, gave birth to a child, married and moved briefly to Hawaii, according to Reaves.

In addition to six biological children, Griffin raised her late husband's two younger siblings, juggling motherhood and her job as a domestic worker.

Eventually, she got her high school diploma and went to Winston-Salem State University to get a teaching degree.

Griffin taught for 20 years at Lewisville Elementary School before moving to Konnoak Elementary until retirement.

But it wasn't long before she was back in the classroom, this time at Whitaker Elementary.

After her second retirement, she mentored young teachers at Philo-Hill Middle and Cook Elementary schools.

Her work in education inspired several members of her family to teach in local schools, including Reaves. Another grandchild, Wayne Griffin, is the football coach at Carver.

"She basically got the party started," said Reaves, who teaches at Main Street Academy after stints at Carver and Parkland high schools. "She kicked it off."

Active in the Forsyth County Association of Educators, the N.C. Association of Educators and the district's retired school personnel association, Griffin was a strong believer in public education, recognizing that it had the power to change lives, Reaves said.

"I think she understood that investing in education is one of the greatest things we could do, period," she said.

As an example of her grandmother's kindness, Reaves recalled how a student in Griffin's class was having personal hygiene issues. Instead of taking the child aside individually, Griffin filled baggies with small bars of soap, deodorant and other toiletries and put them in each child's desk.

"That goes beyond just teaching math and science; that is investing in a kid wholly," Reaves said.

Yvonne Williams, the outgoing president of the local chapter of the state retired school personnel group, called Griffin the epitome of a teacher.

"She was a teacher's teacher," Williams said of the friend that she and others called "Miss Mildred."

"She was an incredible person and never stopped helping people," Williams said.

In 2018, the Winston-Salem Journal and Spark magazine honored Griffin in its 7 Over Seventy awards ceremony for her impact on the community.

Griffin remained a dedicated supporter of Winston-Salem State University, dropping her kind demeanor when she got on the sidelines of a Rams football game.

"You could hear her any Saturday, yelling 'Defense, Rams. Defense,'" Reaves said. "She was very sweet, but during the game she was a different character."

Reaves said her grandmother died after a period of declining health.

"I'm extremely proud of how she took what seemed to be nothing to create a beautiful life and beautiful legacy," she said.

