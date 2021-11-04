Magnet and choice fair provides look at schools

Parents and their children can take a look at different educational programs offered at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at the district's Magnet and Choice Showcase on Saturday.

The showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Education Building at the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds. It will include some student performances from the various magnet schools as well as demonstrations from robotics teams and dual-language immersion programs.

Students from schools will also be on hand to talk about their experiences.

The application period for choice and magnet schools will be from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21. Students who are already in a magnet program do not have to reapply.

"This is meant to showcase what each school has to offer all in one place," said school district spokesman Brent Campbell.

Magnet schools are those that accept students from anywhere in the district, regardless of residential zone. The schools often have a particular theme or focus that sets them apart from more their traditional counterparts. They offer programs in the performing arts, sciences, college prep, international baccalaureate programs and others.

The school district has magnet programs at its elementary, middle and high schools.