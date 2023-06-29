Students at Main Street Academy likely will go to school for the next 18 months at St. Peter’s World Outreach, part of a reshuffling needed as Philo-Hill Middle School goes through an extensive renovation.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved the relocation at Tuesday’s board meeting. The school district and church still need to work out a lease agreement before the temporary move is final, Lauren Richards, the district’s chief of operations, told the board.

The board is expected to vote on the lease agreement at its meeting in August. It will not meet in July.

Superintendent Tricia McManus and Main Street staff have visited the proposed space on the church campus at 3683 Old Lexington Road.

It had been used as a family enrichment center and was formerly a charter school with 175 students, Richards said.

“I think it will be a great space for that group for the next 18 months,” she said.

Students at Philo-Hill, 410 Haverhill St., will be going to school at Main Street Academy, 2700 Main St., as their school undergoes a $41.8 million renovation, part of the 2016 bond package that voters approved. Main Street Academy has space for 800 students, more than enough to accommodate Philo-Hill’s 400 students.

That building was formerly home to Carter High School, which is now next to the Career Center.

The moves will cost about $1 million, which will come from the district’s fund balance.