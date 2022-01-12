Mask mandate continues for another month in local schools

With COVID cases surging locally, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to continue the district's indoor mask mandate.
The state requires local school boards to vote on masking each month.
The local school district has required all people to mask indoors since the start of the school year, and each month, the school board has backed that policy.
Tuesday's vote came without a discussion from the board. No one spoke against the policy in the public comments portion of the meeting, which was dominated by a discussion on the new pay scale for certified employees.
The number of new COVID cases soared last week upon the return of students and staff after a two-week winter break. The spike in cases mirrors what is happening nationally with the omicron variant.
In its weekly COVID count, the district reported 644 positive cases among students and 263 among staff for the week ending Jan. 7.
The previous high was 314 cases in the week ending Sept. 17.
West Forsyth and Glenn high schools each had 10 staff members test positive.
The next masking vote will be Feb. 8.
The local school district allows athletes engaged in competition and arts students actively performing to go mask-less.
Omicron has forced some school districts to return to masking, including Davie County Schools and Yadkin County Schools.
Testing is starting to ramp up in the local school district after a delay of about three months due to staffing. Twenty schools have begun or will soon begin testing students on campus if they experience symptoms, according to Katie Key, the school district's director of school nursing.
Key has been training staff members at the schools who have volunteered to administer the tests. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has also hired contract staff to operate the testing program, Key told the school board Tuesday.
The school district hopes to add more schools to the testing program in the coming weeks, said district spokesman Brent Campbell.
The tests will be for students and staff experiencing symptoms. The rapid antigen tests will give results in about 15 minutes, Key said.
Students and staff who test negative will be allowed to stay in school, which can reduce the number of people who have to isolate or quarantine from the school building.
