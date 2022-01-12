Mask mandate continues for another month in local schools

The local school district allows athletes engaged in competition and arts students actively performing to go mask-less.

Omicron has forced some school districts to return to masking, including Davie County Schools and Yadkin County Schools.

Testing is starting to ramp up in the local school district after a delay of about three months due to staffing. Twenty schools have begun or will soon begin testing students on campus if they experience symptoms, according to Katie Key, the school district's director of school nursing.

Key has been training staff members at the schools who have volunteered to administer the tests. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has also hired contract staff to operate the testing program, Key told the school board Tuesday.

The school district hopes to add more schools to the testing program in the coming weeks, said district spokesman Brent Campbell.

The tests will be for students and staff experiencing symptoms. The rapid antigen tests will give results in about 15 minutes, Key said.

Students and staff who test negative will be allowed to stay in school, which can reduce the number of people who have to isolate or quarantine from the school building.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.