Masking will continue at schools; testing plan for athletes delayed

The masks must remain on for students and staff members in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for at least another month.

Acting on a recommendation from district officials, the school board voted 6-3 on Tuesday to continue its mask mandate inside district school buildings as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep more students and teachers in the classroom.

The school board was supposed to revisit the mask mandate at the end of the first nine weeks, on Oct. 25, but last month, the General Assembly passed a law that requires school boards to vote on masking once a month for the entire school year.

Gov. Roy Cooper has not issued a statewide mask mandate for schools, opting to let local boards make the decision.

The masking issue has become so contentious that on Tuesday, Catherine Truitt, the superintendent of public instruction, and other state school leaders issued a statement asking the public to treat local school board members with kindness and civility.

"Our school board members and local leaders should not be threatened," the statement read.