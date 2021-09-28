Masking will continue at schools; testing plan for athletes delayed

The masks must remain on for students and staff members in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for at least another month.
Acting on a recommendation from district officials, the school board voted 6-3 on Tuesday to continue its mask mandate inside district school buildings as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep more students and teachers in the classroom.
The school board was supposed to revisit the mask mandate at the end of the first nine weeks, on Oct. 25, but last month, the General Assembly passed a law that requires school boards to vote on masking once a month for the entire school year.
Gov. Roy Cooper has not issued a statewide mask mandate for schools, opting to let local boards make the decision.
The masking issue has become so contentious that on Tuesday, Catherine Truitt, the superintendent of public instruction, and other state school leaders issued a statement asking the public to treat local school board members with kindness and civility.
"Our school board members and local leaders should not be threatened," the statement read.
Several people spoke against masking on Tuesday, and one person was escorted from the meeting for refusing to put on a mask at the request of school board chairperson Malishai Woodbury. One parent, Susie Stamey, told the board that if it continued with the policy that "we, the parents, will see you in court."
Another parent said making kids wear a mask amounted to "psychological abuse."
Board member Dana Caudill Jones said wearing masks should be optional and up to parents to decide.
"We should not give up our individual freedom and rights," she said. "If people think this piece of cloth makes them safer then wear it, if not, don't wear it."
Board members Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert Hayes also voted to end the mask mandate. Alex Bohannon, Woodbury, Elisabeth Motsinger, Marilyn Parker, Deanna Kaplan and Andrea Bramer voted to continue it.
The board will vote on the policy again in October.
In addition to continuing the mask mandate, the school board voted to delay a plan to give COVID-19 tests to students involved in what the state has deemed "high-risk" extracurricular activities, such as athletics, band and JROTC.
The school district was set to roll out the program in early October, but a review of its COVID-19 data over the last month revealed that the transmission of the virus among athletes is not at such a level to warrant testing.
Instead, the school district will consider testing symptomatic students in school.
From Aug. 23 to Sept. 17, the district had 1,114 confirmed cases among students and staff members and 2,069 close contacts with someone infected, resulting in 3,183 people excluded from school.
Another 403 students and staff members were exempt from exclusion because they were properly wearing masks and asymptomatic or were vaccinated and asymptomatic.
Of the 2,069 close contacts, 70% happened in the community and the remaining 30% in schools.
Most of the close contacts in the school, 65%, happened in the classroom, and the remaining 35% were traced to the lunchroom.
As of Sept. 17, there were 18 confirmed cases among athletes resulting in 80 close contacts.
Because of those relatively low numbers, school officials recommended the district's testing focus move from athletes to symptomatic students in schools. By testing these students, schools can tell whether a student has, say, a common cold or COVID.
Crowley asked why testing athletes is being delayed rather than canceled.
Fredricca Stokes, the assistant superintendent of student support, said the district should keep its option open.
"This is based on the last two or three weeks. We want to always look at the data. We're at a good point right now, but next week, it could be a whole football team or a whole soccer team," she said. "We never know where COVID is going."
