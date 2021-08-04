Masks not required for students, staff in Yadkin County Schools. Similar policies abound as experts double down on warnings.

Add Yadkin County Schools to the list of school districts that will not require students and staff to wear masks when the school year begins in a few weeks, even as more medical experts push for universal masking in K-12 classrooms.
The school board in Yadkin County voted 7-0 Monday to make mask-wearing optional, Superintendent Todd Martin said Wednesday.
The decision comes as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state reached a five-month high on Tuesday with 1,465 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
It also conflicts with recommendations from the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which have called for universal masking indoors.
School districts in Davie, Davidson, Wilkes and Stokes counties also decided to make masks optional.
Surry County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools will start the year with an indoors mask mandate for staff and students. Each district said it plans to re-evaluate the mandate on a regular basis.
Experts from Duke University said on a video conference calls with reporters Wednesday that masks were effective in keeping in-school transmission low in the last school year.
Dr. Daniel Benjamin, a professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine, said the school districts that choose not to mask will see more quarantines and school closures due to clusters.
"The key item for schools doing masking is to make sure that the fidelity around masking is extremely high and that the masks are over the nose, the mouth and chin," he said. "For schools that elect not to mask, best of luck with that."
A school district that is mask-optional in Indiana had to quarantine six classrooms in four separate schools because students may have been exposed to the virus, less than one week into its school year.
Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health Inc.'s corporate and employee occupational health division, said Wednesday that because the delta variant "is now thought to be as contagious as chicken pox," he supports reinstating an indoors mask mandate, including in K-12 classrooms.
Bregier said Novant "is watching very closely" the spread of delta variant because those under age 12 aren't eligible for vaccination and people ages 12 to 17 have about a 35% vaccination rate in Forsyth County.
