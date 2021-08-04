Masks not required for students, staff in Yadkin County Schools. Similar policies abound as experts double down on warnings.

Dr. Daniel Benjamin, a professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine, said the school districts that choose not to mask will see more quarantines and school closures due to clusters.

"The key item for schools doing masking is to make sure that the fidelity around masking is extremely high and that the masks are over the nose, the mouth and chin," he said. "For schools that elect not to mask, best of luck with that."

A school district that is mask-optional in Indiana had to quarantine six classrooms in four separate schools because students may have been exposed to the virus, less than one week into its school year.

Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health Inc.'s corporate and employee occupational health division, said Wednesday that because the delta variant "is now thought to be as contagious as chicken pox," he supports reinstating an indoors mask mandate, including in K-12 classrooms.

Bregier said Novant "is watching very closely" the spread of delta variant because those under age 12 aren't eligible for vaccination and people ages 12 to 17 have about a 35% vaccination rate in Forsyth County.

