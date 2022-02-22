Masks will be optional in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools starting next week.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools lifted its mask mandate in a contentious school board meeting Tuesday that dissolved into unruliness when security had to escort a man out of the board room after he crossed the roped off area where board members sit and refused to leave.
His removal, against his will, from the board room caused a chorus of jeers from a packed audience filled with people who wanted to end the mask mandate immediately, forcing Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan to call a five-minute recess while the man continued to yell in a nearby corridor.
After the clamor subsided, the school board voted to end the mandate on Feb. 28. It had been in place since the start of the school year.
A motion to end the mask effective Wednesday failed to pass. Many speakers called on the board to end it the mandate immediately.
“My concern is that …. there are multiple people who have reached out, there are teachers in our building who are nervous about that,” Board Member Alex Bohannon said about ending the mask mandate immediately. “The least we can do in my opinion is give them three days to prepare. There’s not been a decision respective to COVID that was effective the next day. I would like to stay in line with that precedent.”
The man who approached the school board was expected to be cited and has been banned from all school property, according to school spokesman Brent Campbell.
His name was not immediately available.
336-727-7420