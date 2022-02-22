Masks will be optional in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools starting next week.

A man was escorted after approaching the school board during a meeting on mask mandates on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools lifted its mask mandate in a contentious school board meeting Tuesday that dissolved into unruliness when security had to escort a man out of the board room after he crossed the roped off area where board members sit and refused to leave.

His removal, against his will, from the board room caused a chorus of jeers from a packed audience filled with people who wanted to end the mask mandate immediately, forcing Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan to call a five-minute recess while the man continued to yell in a nearby corridor.

After the clamor subsided, the school board voted to end the mandate on Feb. 28. It had been in place since the start of the school year.

A motion to end the mask effective Wednesday failed to pass. Many speakers called on the board to end it the mandate immediately.