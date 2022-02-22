Masks will be optional starting next week in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The dissension that has marked school board meetings in many parts of the country over the past year hit Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday shortly before the board voted to end its mask mandate, effective next week.
The board's meeting on the mandate veered quickly from contentious to unruly when a man crossed over a roped area where board members sit and was escorted from the room by security as some members in the audience jeered.
As the man continued to shout, causing disruption in the board chamber, Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan was forced to call for a five-minute recess in an effort to restore order. That upset some people in the audience, with one man yelling: “The patriots are coming!”
Meanwhile, security officers were subduing the man on the floor of a hallway near the board room.
Once calm was restored, the school board decided to lift its mask mandate, effective Monday. It had been in place since the start of the school year.
The public is not allowed to approach school board members, as is stated before all meetings. School spokesman Brent Campbell said the man was expected to be cited and banned from school property.
Superintendent Tricia McManus addressed the behavior later in the meeting.
“I’ve been in public education for over 30 years, and honestly, everything we do, we are modeling for our children. The rudeness and the ugliness, I’m actually pretty appalled,” she said.
She said she has told education colleagues around the country that the local school district has had rational, reasoned discussion about masking, a divisive topic that has sparked intense and heated discussion at school board meetings around the country.
“We’ve been civil, and (tonight) was not that,” McManus said.
Most school districts around the state are ending their mask mandates, based on falling COVID cases and a change in guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Locally, the city of Winston-Salem is ending its mask mandate on March 1. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, both approved the decision by the school district to move to voluntary masking.
The mandate required anyone entering a school building to wear a mask, however, it did allow for athletes engaged in competition or students involved in performances to go without a mask.
North Carolina law requires each school board to hold a monthly vote on its masking policy. Since the start of the school year, the school board, acting on the recommendation of McManus, has voted to continue the mandate.
Tuesday marked the first time that McManus had recommended the district move to voluntary masking. Students and staff will still be required to mask while on school buses as required by federal law.
Board Member Dana Caudill Jones moved to end the mandate effective immediately, but that was voted down 5-3, with Jones, Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert-Hayes voting for it; and Kaplan, Elisabeth Motsinger, Alex Bohannon, Marilyn Parker and Malishai Woodbury voting against. Andrea Bramer was absent.
A second motion to approve McManus’ recommendation passed with all but Jones and Calvert-Hayes voting for it.
Calvert-Hayes said she felt as if the school district would be just fine if voluntary masking went into effect immediately. Board Member Alex Bohannon countered that the school district has always changed policy in a more measured way.
“My concern is that .... there are multiple people who have reached out, there are teachers in our building who are nervous about that,” Bohannon said about ending the mask mandate immediately. “The least we can do in my opinion is give them three days to prepare. There’s not been a decision respective to COVID that was effective the next day. I would like to stay in line with that precedent.”
One woman yelled an expletive as she left the meeting after the vote.
Before the vote, several people in the packed audience called for the school board to end the mask mandate immediately, saying it had taken away their rights as parents to do what’s best for their children; made learning difficult; and caused emotional distress.
The man who approached the school board had a box of documents that he was trying to pass out to each of them, which is not allowed.
336-727-7420