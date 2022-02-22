Masks will be optional starting next week in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Tuesday marked the first time that McManus had recommended the district move to voluntary masking. Students and staff will still be required to mask while on school buses as required by federal law.

Board Member Dana Caudill Jones moved to end the mandate effective immediately, but that was voted down 5-3, with Jones, Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert-Hayes voting for it; and Kaplan, Elisabeth Motsinger, Alex Bohannon, Marilyn Parker and Malishai Woodbury voting against. Andrea Bramer was absent.

A second motion to approve McManus’ recommendation passed with all but Jones and Calvert-Hayes voting for it.

Calvert-Hayes said she felt as if the school district would be just fine if voluntary masking went into effect immediately. Board Member Alex Bohannon countered that the school district has always changed policy in a more measured way.

“My concern is that .... there are multiple people who have reached out, there are teachers in our building who are nervous about that,” Bohannon said about ending the mask mandate immediately. “The least we can do in my opinion is give them three days to prepare. There’s not been a decision respective to COVID that was effective the next day. I would like to stay in line with that precedent.”