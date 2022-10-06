Metal detectors used at Mount Tabor earlier this week

Students at Mount Tabor High School passed through metal detectors upon entering the school earlier this week, marking the first time that the portable metal detectors made available to middle and high schools this year have been used to screen students going to class.

Principal Evette Clemons told the Mount Tabor school community in an email Sunday night that while there is no known credible threat to the school, the metal detectors were put in place because of "recent violent acts in our neighboring community."

The metal detectors were in place on Monday and Tuesday. No weapons were discovered, school spokesman Brent Campbell said.

While metal detectors have been used for athletic events and other large gatherings, this is the first time they have been used on a campus before the start of a school day, Campbell said.

In March, the school district was awarded a $322,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for School Safety for 73 walk-thru metal detectors that will be used at the schools and administrative buildings as needed.

Brent Cooke, the director of security technologies for the school district, told the school board in March that the portable metal detectors are not intended to be used every day at schools.

“Our vision for these was to be used at athletic events, special events, special circumstances, anywhere the school may feel they need that enhanced security,” Cooke said. “We never intend for these to be used every day in the schools. It was to be completely flexible.”

Each school’s leadership has the flexibility on when and where to use the metal detectors.

On Thursday, a football game at Mount Tabor between the Spartans and East Forsyth ended with about four minutes remaining because of a large commotion involving spectators and law enforcement near the gate. Law enforcement used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

In her letter to parents, Clemons said that the incident did not involve students or staff from Mount Tabor.

She asked parents to report, not repost, rumored threats of violence that they may see on social media.

"Reposting false information further exacerbates the problem and makes it harder for law enforcement to find the original source, but trust me, they investigate every single one. Safety is our top priority," Clemons wrote.

Last year, a Mount Tabor student, William Chavis Renard Miller, was fatally shot on campus by another student. Maurice Evans is being charged as an adult for one count of murder in Miller's death. A trial date has not been set.

The metal detectors resulted in students getting into school later than normal on Monday, but Campbell said the flow of students into the school on Tuesday went more smoothly.

Last year, law enforcement confiscated seven firearms from students on school campuses.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough did not return a message seeking comment.