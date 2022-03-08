Metal detectors will be made available to every middle and high school for use as needed

“Our vision for these was to be used at athletic events, special events, special circumstances, anywhere the school may feel they need that enhanced security,” Cooke said. “We never intend for these to be used every day in the schools. It was to be completely flexible.”

Each school's leadership will have flexibility on when and where to use the metal detectors, Cooke said.

The school district started using metal detection wands at some sporting events after the Mount Tabor shooting on Sept. 1.

Some board members questioned whether a school could decide to make the student body pass through the metal detector on a regular basis, instead of just the occasional special event.

“I would hope that there would be some oversight with area superintendents, that if we see that (metal detectors) are being used on a routine basis, that it would be questioned,” said Board Member Dana Caudill Jones. “I don’t feel that we would want one school to have that as a daily fixture in their culture. That would not be a school that I would want to go into every day.”

Superintendent Tricia McManus said the school district will make sure schools know what the protocols are for using them.