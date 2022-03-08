Metal detectors will be made available to every middle and high school for use as needed

Each middle and high school in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be getting two portable metal detectors to use as needed, the latest effort by the school district to reduce the presence of guns on campus.
The school district was recently awarded a $322,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for School Safety for 73 walk-thru metal detectors that will be used at the schools and administrative buildings as needed. The grant also covers safe-school training, including establishing a reunification procedure in the case of a school shooting.
When a student fatally shot another student at Mount Tabor High School in September, there was some confusion involved with reuniting parents who had been waiting in a shopping center parking lot for hours with the students at the school.
Parents and students were eventually reunited about nine hours after the shooting at Joel Coliseum.
The training would involve school personnel as well as law enforcement and first responders.
The school board learned about the grant at its meeting Tuesday.
Brent Cooke, the director of security technologies for the school district, said the portable metal detectors are not intended to be used every day at schools.
“Our vision for these was to be used at athletic events, special events, special circumstances, anywhere the school may feel they need that enhanced security,” Cooke said. “We never intend for these to be used every day in the schools. It was to be completely flexible.”
Each school's leadership will have flexibility on when and where to use the metal detectors, Cooke said.
The school district started using metal detection wands at some sporting events after the Mount Tabor shooting on Sept. 1.
Some board members questioned whether a school could decide to make the student body pass through the metal detector on a regular basis, instead of just the occasional special event.
“I would hope that there would be some oversight with area superintendents, that if we see that (metal detectors) are being used on a routine basis, that it would be questioned,” said Board Member Dana Caudill Jones. “I don’t feel that we would want one school to have that as a daily fixture in their culture. That would not be a school that I would want to go into every day.”
Superintendent Tricia McManus said the school district will make sure schools know what the protocols are for using them.
So far this school year, seven guns have been confiscated in the school district.
Along the lines of keeping students safe, the school board approved spending about $220,000 in bond money to install 122 cameras at East Forsyth, Hanes and Mineral Springs middle schools. The money comes from the $350 million bond package that voters approved in 2016.
Kernersville, Clemmons, Jefferson and Meadowlark middle schools will be the next schools in line for security cameras.
